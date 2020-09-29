The official representative of Mercedes-Benz in Russia, Mercedes-Benz Rus, is recalling 1,055 vehicles due to possible depressurization in the area of ​​connecting the hydraulic line to the steering gear.

As writes TASS, we are talking about X-Class vehicles of type 470, which were sold from February 2018 to August 2019.

The reason for the recall is the risk of a leaking connection, which can lead to a gradual loss of fluid in the hydraulic steering system. It is noted that even with a complete loss of fluid, the car retains controllability, but the steering will be heavy. This will be especially felt at low speeds and may come as a surprise to the driver.

On vehicles subject to recall, the threaded connection of the steering hydraulic line will be checked and, if necessary, repaired. All work will be free of charge for car owners.

