A parade of historic cars through the capital, a great meeting with all the dealers and managers who have made the Italian Mercedes branch great, which has always been in Rome. This is how the Stuttgart giant celebrates its fifty years of official activity in our country: “A real love story with the Peninsula”, explain the Germans because here they have sold over 2 million units to date, between Cars and Vans.

The recipe for success was explained some time ago by Piero Boccanelli, historic President of Mercedes-Benz Italy from 1973 to 1981: “The main credit goes to the great company that we have the honor of representing, to its ability to produce cars of excellence, to the men who our constant effort to anticipate socio-economic evolutions and changes, our constant determination to affirm and carry forward the key values ​​of the Mercedes-Benz brand and its image direct it to our will”.

It all began in 1973 – obviously in Rome as we said – when the German car manufacturer founded Mercedes-Benz Italia. The official Stella branch was opened in Rome, in via degli Abruzzi 3, and was initially dedicated exclusively to the sale of commercial and industrial vehicles. 75% owned by the parent company and the remaining 25% by Autostar, importer of cars since 1959 and creator of the Italian commercial network. Those were years when a Mercedes-Benz appeared it was something for the real rich. A privilege: a luxury treatment, a long wait, a higher price and there could be no question of discounts, let alone exchange a car that did not have the star. Also present at the Roman party was Hans Breithaupt, now 73 years old, the first to lead Mercedes-Benz Italy as CEO, he was also one of the major promoters of this new Italian bet, so much so that he openly accepted the challenge of the then President Boccanelli: “let me do it my way for a year and see the results; if they don’t arrive, I resign”. And everything worked out for the best.

Class leap

But it is in the 70s that the organization becomes “modern”. Both in sales processes and in the assistance network. And then, in 1978, Merfina arrives, the official captive financial company. Also for this reason, sales are starting to fly. To the point that in the 80s Mercedes tripled its volumes in Italy compared to the end of the 70s. Of course, “the product” had its weight (thanks also to a little made in Italy with the masterpieces of the Italian Bruno Sacco, head of the Stella style center) but the sales and assistance network, and the whole organization well managed the expansion of the range upwards with the new S, the SEC and the legendary G. And, above all, the arrival of the “small”, the “Baby Benz”, i.e. the bestseller 190 of 1982 which it instantly became a very fashionable and successful car.

Almost 100 thousand cars

The “weight” of the 190 was felt and sales took off in the 90s, from 40,000 cars and vans in 1989 to over 80,000 in 1999. A record. Perfect cars are also born for the Italian market crushed by the taxman: the 2000 KOMPRESSOR. And then the A-Class, the Smart, the ML, without forgetting the Vito, the V-Class and the Sprinter which mark the transformation of commercial vehicles into premium Vans. Change also from a commercial point of view with the margins of the concessionaires which from fixed became variable according to the results achieved. Meanwhile, in 1995 in via Giulio Vincenzo Bona in Rome the new, current and future headquarters of Mercedes-Benz Italia were inaugurated.

Marketing in power

The 2000s see sales skyrocket even higher: over 120,000 units in 2007. And marketing becomes the protagonist thanks to the numerous events and attention to the sports closest to the brand with a strong turn towards a younger and wider audience . Charity activities are launched, with the support of important territorial realities such as the ‘Bambino Gesu’ hospital. The world of handmade chocolate, jewellery, food and wine, fashion and fitness contribute to the allure of the launches of new cars, also attracting the female public to dealerships. Without forgetting the commercial and financial actions, which become the protagonists of the commercials

Electric future

We know that by 2026 around 50% of Mercedes sales will be represented by full electric and plug-in cars. And that by 2030, 100% of sales will be made solely of electric cars. The future is sealed.