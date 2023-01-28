The debut of the facelift by Mercedes GLE. The high-end SUV from the house of the Star is about to undergo a slight update by the end of the month: the improvements will not be limited to the aesthetic and stylistic aspect, but will extend to the technological equipment. Confirming the imminent presentation of the new Mercedes GLE has ticked a teaser image on the official social channels of the German brand, in which the two ends of the facelift of the SUV have been immortalized even if obscured in the shadows.

Regardless of the details that we can and cannot grasp, we know that the renovation of Mercedes GLE will include modified front and rear bumpers, Mercedes S-Class style taillights and an updated front grille. Not only that: in fact, the debut of a new design of the alloy wheels is awaited, as well as a more complete range of colors for the external livery. Speaking of technology and connectivity, according to the latest rumors reported by Autocar, the new model will feature the latest generation of MBUX intelligent infotainment system from Mercedes, updated as well as other areas of the interior. As for the engine range, on the other hand, we are moving towards confirming the entire line-up already proposed today on the model: space therefore for thermal solutions represented by petrol and diesel, but also for electrified engines, with a plug-in hybrid at the helm the offer.

Speaking of PHEV solutions, an improvement in the performance of the system cannot be excluded in this sense battery: currently its capacity is 31.2 kWh, but it is likely that it will be increased, thus also improving the range in 100% electric mode currently guaranteed in the WLTP cycle of 100 kilometres. Without forgetting that, at the top of the range, there will be a GLE 63 developed by the division AMG extensionwhich will probably deliver over 603 HP of maximum power for a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in less than four seconds flat.