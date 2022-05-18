As it prepares for the presentation of the new GLC model on June 1st, Mercedes-Benz has brought yet another small preview of the hybrid SUV.

The image released shows the rear of the vehicle, showing the flashlight and trunk lid.

According to the German brand, the new generation of the GLC will combine an expressive design with a luxurious interior. The vehicle will have off-road features such as 4MATIC all-wheel drive as standard.

THE mercedes-Benz GLC will be a plug-in hybrid (which can also be charged by socket) with an all-electric range of over 100 kilometers.

