At the next edition of the 1000 Miglia, scheduled from 13 to 17 June, the icons of the past meet the icons of the future:

Mercedes-Benz Classic take part in the world-famous regularity race, along the streets of the historic competition, with two 300 SL (W 198) and a Mercedes-Benz SS (Super-Sport). Furthermore, Mercedes-Benz presents itself with the pioneering VISION EQXX at the 1000 Miglia Green, the regularity race for vehicles with alternative propulsion.

“Pioneering spirit and innovation are in the DNA of Mercedes-Benz. At this year’s 1000 Miglia, for the first time, Mercedes-Benz not only takes part with classic cars, but also appears at the starting blocks of the parallel competition, the 1000 Miglia Green, with EQS and EQE SUVs and the futuristic VISION EQXX. For the occasion, therefore, the automotive icons of the past will meet the electric icons of the future. In this way we once again reaffirm our clear commitment to sustainability, electrification and a fully electric future.” Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Management Board of Mercedes-Benz Group AG

