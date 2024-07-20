Mercedes-Benz also joins the list of car manufacturers that reschedule the transition towards a fully electric range. According to Autocar, in fact, the house of the Star is ready to respond to the difficulties in the sales of electric vehicles strengthening its offering of plug-in hybrid models. How? By extending the life cycle of the PHEV versions of the A-Class, B-Class and CLA.

Mercedes-Benz rethinks electrification

Clearly, this means that the models in question will undergo some updates over the years: in particular, it is rumoured, Mercedes-Benz will focus on both a increased battery capacity that on a increased range in fully electric mode. A wise choice, but one that denotes an important change of strategy for the star brand which, let us remember, initially had the idea of ​​cutting several models from the range, including the A-Class, with the aim of freeing up part of the production capacity in favour of its new range of new electric vehicles. starting in 2025.

Confidence in plug-in hybrids

“Sales of electric models are proceeding slower than expectedand in this sense have pushed Mercedes-Benz to a change in the planning of the compact car range – a source familiar with the situation told Autocar – This means that internal combustion engine models based on the MFA platform will have a longer life cycle than originally planned.”

Increased autonomy

We will see how this change of strategy will actually take place: according to the latest rumours, all Mercedes-Benz compact plug-in hybrid models will be equipped with a 13 kWh battery instead of the current 11.6 kWh unit used today, although its casing will remain the same as well as its volume. In terms of autonomy, a increase of about ten kilometers.