Mercedes Benz officially presented the EQS, a 100% electric sedan that offers a range that can reach up to 770 kilometers, and a level of luxury and technology that it looks like from another planet.

To this can be added that it develops a power of 760 horsepower and that it has the lowest drag coefficient of any current series production vehicle (Cx 0.20).

With this letter of introduction, the German brand becomes a serious rival of Tesla, the most recognized electric car brand in the world, although increasingly with larger-scale competitors (Lucid Motors and IM Motors are added to this fight. next week it will be presenting a sedan with 1,000 kilometers of autonomy).

Mercedes-Benz EQS. The electric sedan has dimensions similar to the S-Class.

Electric power

This luxury sedan has been conceived on the new EVA2 modular platform. It is available in various sizes and allows the integration of different motors and batteries.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS range will initially be available in two versions, EQS 450+ Y EQS 580 4Matic +. The first, single-wheel drive, has a 245 kW (333 hp and 568 Nm) electric motor located on the rear axle, while the second, all-wheel drive, has two propellers -one forward and one rearward- that together deliver 385 kW, equivalent to 524 horsepower and a torque of 855 Nm.

By 2022, the German brand will launch an even more powerful version developed by AMG and that will carry an electric motor that will be able to develop a maximum power of 762 horses (560 kW).

In terms of performance, both models achieve a maximum speed of 210 km / h. In turn, the EQS 450+ accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 6.2 seconds, while the EQS 580 does it in 4.3 seconds.

The EQS is powered by a lithium ion battery which launches a new technology in its cells and has a useful capacity of 90 or 107.8 kWh, although initially the largest will be offered.

Mercedes-Benz EQS. Depending on the version, it may have batteries of 90 or 107.8 kWh

According to Mercedes-Benz, the EQS equipped with an intelligent energy recovery system, has a range of 770 kilometers. The battery can be recharged in direct current fast charging stations with a power of up to 200 kW. This means that in 15 minutes the energy needed to travel between 280 and 300 additional kilometers can be obtained.

In addition, the car can also be plugged in at home. In this case, the charging times with an 11kW Wallbox can be completed in 10 hours with an 11 kW Wallbox and in 5 hours with a 22 kW one.

Another feature to highlight is that the four wheels are directional, since the rear ones can rotate up to 4.5 degrees in the opposite direction to the front ones. As an option (function that can be activated via wireless updates) the pivot can go up to 10 degrees.

The suspension is pneumatic, similar to that of the S-Class. Once the 120 km / h is exceeded, it automatically reduces its clearance by 10 mm; action that repeats itself when the speed is greater than 160 km / h. This suspension can be coupled to the four driving modes: Comfort, Sport, Eco, Individual.

Mercedes-Benz EQS. As an option, it offers a set of three screens that occupy the width of the cabin.

A cinema inside

If the EQS stands out for its mechanical technology, there is no waste inside. Undoubtedly one of the great novelties, although not the only one, is that as optional you can request the huge MBUX Hyperscreen, which measures 1.41 meters and extends along the entire front plate.

This XXL display is actually made up of three screens united within the same frame: two 12.3 inches, one for the instruments and the other for the passenger sector; and a third of 17.7 inches located in the center console.

Except for the one on the dash, the other two screens are OLED technology, tactile and have haptic feedback (they vibrate when you press on them to select an option).

In turn, the series versions are equipped with a scheme similar to that of the S-Class, consisting of a 12.3-inch screen for instrumentation and a 12.8-inch screen in the center for managing the infotainment system.

Mercedes Benz EQS. Back has two screens hanging from the backrests of the front seats, plus a tablet located in the central armrest

As if that were not enough, Mercedes proposes a head-up display, whose size projected in front of the driver’s eyes would correspond to that of a 77-inch screen.

In addition, the rear passengers have three other touch screens: two 11.6 “located in the backs of the front seats and a tablet located in the center armrest.

New features

With all possible equipment, the EQS comes to have 350 sensors that record external parameters: from the distances with respect to another vehicle or object to the blinking of the driver.

One of the outstanding functions is the one that automatically open the door of the driver when it approaches the car within 1.5 meters, and that allows closing it effortlessly and with a single movement of the hand. It is also possible to open the later ones from the remote command. In this sense, the blind spot detection system will determine if it is safe to open them.

Mercedes-Benz EQS

At the same time, the Intelligent Parking Pilot system allows autonomous parking and exit without a driver in a parking lot prepared for it, provided that the conditions and the country’s legislation allow it.

Finally, the EQS will launch in mid-2022 the Drive Pilot, the system of autonomous driving level 4 that you will not need your hands on the wheel, up to a speed of 60 km / h in situations with dense traffic, as long as the highway section is suitable for it.

.