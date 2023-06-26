Not as big as the EQS, the Mercedes EQE SUV from this driving test may be the ideal size for the Netherlands.

With the EQE SUV, Mercedes is launching the fourth model on their EVA (Electric Vehicle Architecture) platform. It is now the seventh EV in the Mercedes-Benz line-up, so they are progressing nicely.

More European dimensions

Last year I was allowed to test the big brother in the United States: the EQS SUV. It was not out of place there, but then you actually know enough: for Europe it is a mastodon. In that respect and also in terms of resources required for the purchase, the EQE SUV fits a lot better this side of the pond.

The EQE SUV is even more compact than the EQE Limousine and has a 9 cm shorter wheelbase. Incidentally, the wheelbase is still a generous 3 meters, so you can’t complain about that. The length, width and height are 4,863/1,940/1,686 mm. For comparison: the Mercedes-Benz GLE is 6 centimeters longer, the same width and 5 centimeters higher.

Not too antisocial, but you can’t say that about the rim sizes. The wheels just keep growing for all EVs and the EQE SUV is no exception. The smallest rim size is 19”, but you can go up to 22”. A few years ago we thought it was very exaggerated when tuners chose this size…

Aerodynamics

Efficiency is key to give electric cars a bit of range. Of course the Germans (or actually Americans) put a very thick battery in the bottom, but even then, for example, aerodynamics are of vital importance. How that ever goes with an electric G-class remains an interesting question, but fortunately the EQE SUV does have an aerodynamically favorable concept.

In addition, the engineers at Mercedes-Benz paid particular attention to the details. For example, there are continuous seals at the front, for example between the service hatch, the black panel, the headlights and the light strip. Wheel spoilers at the front and rear are combined with special cladding spoilers in the rear side wall in front of the wheels. It is not surprising that there is a roof spoiler, but there is also a small spoiler on the rear lights.

For every EV, manufacturers look for the optimal shape for the rims, including Mercedes-Benz. All rims are optimised, in the base size 19” with aerocladdings, and aerodynamic tires with improved geometry.

When looking at the running board I needed a tub, but luckily that is an option. But the running board also helps the streamline, the invisible part at the bottom has been pulled down. This positively influences the airflow to the rear wheels and results in a measurable aerodynamic advantage.

Battery, range and charging Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

At cruising speed, the EQE SUV has another nice trick. The four-wheel drive versions have a so-called Disconnect Unit (DCU) on board. With a low load, the DCU switches to 4×2 driving mode and both the electric motor and the relevant transmission on the front axle are switched off. This saves a few percent range, and even small amounts still count with EVs.

With nice spring weather during the driving test of the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV, I had little advantage, but the newcomer is equipped with a heat pump as standard. That certainly makes a difference on the range in the winter.

The charging options are also neatly up-to-date, always standard three-phase AC charging (for example at home). That should be standard by now, but there are still quite a few Chinese brands that opt ​​for a slow 1-phase charger. For a good 1200 euros you can also have the EQE SUV charged up to 22 kW AC, which is sometimes quite worthwhile.

In terms of fast charging, the EQE SUV does not set standards, but a maximum speed of 170 kW for DC charging is good enough. The charging curve is also fairly flat, only after 70% battery filling does the decay really set in.

All EQE SUVs have the same 90.6 kWh battery pack for the time being. In the most favorable case, the EQE 350+ SUV will travel 594 km. If you go for larger rims and/or a thicker version, the range drops, the most unfavorable is the EQE53 AMG, which achieves WLTP 452 km. With the nice spring weather, the practical range, even with me behind the wheel, was generous over 400 km. So fine.

Different variants of EQE SUV

The nicest versions are the EQE SUV 43 and 53 AMG. The Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV 43 has 476 hp and 858 Nm with which it sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.3 seconds. The EQE 53 AMG even has 626 hp and 950 Nm of torque and does the standard sprint in 3.5 seconds.

A little less is also possible, then choose the EQE SUV 500, which still produces 408 hp and 858 Nm. We were given the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV 350 4MATIC for the driving test. The addition 4Matic is important, because the 350+ is a rear-wheel drive. Both versions have 292 hp, but the 4Matic has a higher torque of 765 Nm. This translates into a higher towing weight, all four-wheel drive versions are allowed to tow a maximum of 1,800 kg. With rear-wheel drive, that is a maximum of 750 kg.

The top speed is 210 km/h and the sprint to 100 takes 6.6 seconds. Easy enough and that is also how the EQE SUV 350 4Matic feels: nice and potent.

Porpoising

A term that hardly anyone knew has simply entered the vocabulary of motorsport enthusiasts through the Mercedes-AMG F1 team. Of course, the EQE SUV is not affected in the same way, but there is some unrest in the chassis. The Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV from the driving test had the optional Airmatic air suspension, which is normally very good. For the EQE SUV, it almost is, but especially on the highway, the whole body wants to bump a bit. Front and rear don’t seem damped in the same way, giving you too much movement in the longitudinal direction. We didn’t get seasick, but if you have a feeling for it, you’ll notice it.

Interior and systems

Plenty of space, both in the front, in the back seat and for the luggage. Despite the shorter wheelbase, it is even nicer in the back than with the regular EQE. Sitting a little more upright pays off.

Screen enthusiasts will also get their money’s worth. There are already a not really modest 12.3″ driver display and standing 12.8″ central display on board as standard. With the optional Hyperscreen, a passenger screen is added and the central screen is larger.

The Mercedes-Benz EQE 350 4Matic from the driving test did not have the hyperscreen, it didn’t seem like a real sacrifice at first. However, we ran into some limitations of this setup. The Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV uses augmented reality and projects arrows over the video image of the road to indicate the direction. It is very cool, but it was no longer possible to see which exit to take on the roundabout. To drive only on the video image is not really nice either. Incidentally, the EQE SUV from the driving test also had no heads-up display. So either order the Hyperdisplay or the headsup display, otherwise it just won’t work properly.

Conclusion and price

It’s a Mercedes-Benz, isn’t it, so we’re probably not going to end this driving test with a surprisingly low price for the EQE SUV. The Das Haus cars are very good, but not always price-winners. Mercedes-Benz has a starting price of € 91,950 for the EQE SUV. The EQE350 4MATIC remains just under a ton with a price of 99,089.

As soon as you dive into the options list, the price increases even further. The Mercedes-Benz EQE from the driving test had the AMG Line Premium package at 7,865 euros, Airmatic (2,117.50), 22” rims (1,905.75) and much more. Total damage: 120,884.80 euros.

A Tesla Model X comes close, which is much faster, but also much less beautifully finished. The Audi Q8 e-tron still seems to be the most formidable competitor, until Volvo actually delivers the EX90. There are also a handful of Chinese SUVs that seem to offer much the same for less money. Still, it seems to me that the Mercedes-Benz buyer is very susceptible to this. That’s best or nothing. The EQE SUV is not perfect, but it is very, very good.

