Mercedes-Benz closed the first quarter of 2023 positively. And the reference is not only to the car division of the German group, but also to that dedicated to vans: in fact, in the first three months of this year, Mercedes-Benz Cars recorded an adjusted return on sales of 14.8%, down from 16.4% for the same period in 2022, while Mercedes-Benz Vans did even better at 15.6%, up from 12.6 % of last year.

Positive predictions

An encouraging trend, all in all, therefore, which leads both divisions of the Stella conglomerate to look optimistically to the continuation of the year: in fact, the initial forecasts confirmed, according to which Mercedes-Benz Vans will enjoy an adjusted return on sales which tends to 11 %-13% and Mercedes-Benz Cars at 12%-14%.

The Mobility division

A look also at the Mercedes-Benz Mobility division: in this case, the adjusted value of the return on equity reached only 15.6% in the first quarter of 2023, a sharp decline compared to the same period last year when the same index was 20.2%.

On sales, on revenues

If we look at Mercedes-Benz as a whole, however, first quarter Ebit increased by 5% reaching 5.5 billion euros, up by around 300 million euros compared to the first three months of 2022, while revenues increased by 8%, reaching 37.5 billion, an increase compared to the first quarter of last year when they were 34 .9 billion. A result made possible by excellent market performance registered above all by the models that compete in three different segments: these are high-end models, electric vehicles of Mercedes-Benz Cars, substantially doubled, and premium level vans.