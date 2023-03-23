We tell you all the ins and outs in the second-hand purchase advice for the Mercedes-Benz E-Class (W213). The fifth generation E-class.

In 2022, the top 10 Marktplaats most popular used cars will consist entirely of German cars. On 1 the Golf, on 2 the BMW 3 series, on 3 the Polo. In seventh place with 20.9 million page views, we find the Mercedes-Benz E-Class. A good reason to tackle the last generation.

In this purchase advice, we drive this Mercedes-Benz E-Class 200 AMG Line from 2018. This car has the 2-liter engine with 184 hp, but the AMG line version makes it look sporty like an AMG. You can see those AMG details on many E-Class occasions.

Today we drive this E-Class on green instead of blue plates. It’s a shame to sit in the back, even if you’re spacious. You’re better behind the wheel.

Shortly. Fifth generation E-class. You have to look for the differences with the previous generation, the W212, after the facelift with a magnifying glass. Outwardly it looks very much like it. But definitely not subcutaneously.

The new Mercedes-Benz E-Class is much more modern. When you sit in it, you immediately see the difference. It looks much richer and more classic with many round vents, beautiful wood finish and rich use of chrome. The styling is of course reminiscent of the new C-Class and S-Class. In fact, the three are very similar. You can easily take them apart at the front: the C-Class has one LED strip in the headlights, the E-Class has two and the S-Class has three.

The W213 is more progressive than ever. In the field of autonomous technology, infotainment and gadgets you can go almost as crazy as you want.

Today we drive the sedan with the 2.0 liter four-cylinder engine. Most that you find in our country have the four-cylinder. In addition to the Sedan, there is also the Estate, an E-Class coupé and a Cabrio.

This generation has had a facelift in 2020. New headlights are the most eye-catching. Also new after 2020 is the MBUX infotainment system that replaces the COMAND system. The post-facelift version screens with screens, so to speak. This copy is from 2018, so there are just a few fewer screens here than a new one.

Just a very reliable comfortable mileage eater. Not big things to be afraid of, but we did a lot of digging to find a few points of interest.

Points of attention Mercedes-Benz E-Class (W213)

If you want to buy a used Mercedes E-Class (W213), we have a number of tips for you. The reliability is in itself okay, but just go through the list of Mercedes-Benz E-Class (W213) problems in this used car purchase advice.

There is a lot of used cars on offer, including very young used cars. Check who you are buying the car from and who the previous owner was.

Bodywork and interior

The body paint is often referred to online as thin and too sensitive. Many used cars are often riddled with small spots of stones and scratches. So take a good look at the outside if you have a copy in mind.

Rattling noises behind the dashboard and door panels are reported online. If you search on Youtube you will even see people tearing out their entire dashboard to install pieces of felt behind it. Rattles in the rear right rear seat are also reported. It probably has to do with the suspension. So keep your ears open during the test drive.

Undercarriage

Yep, the chassis. Wonderfully comfortable with the air suspension. If it doesn’t break, of course. Unfortunately, that sometimes happens. Especially if the car has been standing still for a long time, but of course that shouldn’t be, cars have to drive.

The air suspension then collapses and does not return to normal driving height after the engine has been started. The relay is then stuck in the “off” position and the compressor will not start. If the relay is stuck in the “on” position, the compressor can be overloaded and burn out.

Replacing the relay is cheap and fast. Replacing the compressor is complex and expensive. The compressor is located in the front left, and you can’t easily reach it when the suspension is in a low position.

Problems with the software and hardware of the air suspension have also been reported on early units.

Drivetrain

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class (W213) came exclusively with the nine-speed automatic transmission. Four-wheel drive is available as an option on many motorizations under the name 4Matic.

There is also a special E-class All-Terrain. Only as Estate, higher on the wheels and equipped with 4Matic.

Remarkably, problems are reported online with the brakes. Not that the car does not want to brake properly, that is fine, but that they can squeak, vibrate and sometimes even screech. There is no concrete solution, it is not dangerous, but something to keep an eye on during a test drive.

Electronics

Our Mercedes-Benz E-Class occasion is equipped with a Mercedes Comand System. That system can sometimes fail, but that can be solved with a reset. When purchasing, ask whether the garage can also ensure that the latest update is installed.

In addition, the system is described as slow. Do not feel like? Look for a copy from after 2020, after the facelift. The E-Class was supplied with MBUX from then on.

There are also many complaints about the use of the Mercedes Me App. This app should allow you to start the car remotely, but that only seems to work half the time. The mobile connectivity and the integrated navigation system also want to buck with some regularity.

The LED lights of the exterior mirrors sometimes give up the ghost. When you unlock the car, those lamps shine so beautifully on the floor. If they do not work, then all LEDs must be replaced.

The diesels are equipped with a NOx sensor. This ensures that the nitrogen oxide levels of the car are monitored and, if necessary, adjusts the electronics to ensure that those levels are kept under control. That sensor is about to fail. The car can then perform less, sputter and then no longer pass the emissions test. The cause is almost always extreme heat from the exhaust. Not cheap, but fortunately also rare.

People complain about the GPS antenna in the wing mirror that it does not always work properly. Occasionally the GPS is searching.

The Start / stop system also sometimes wants to buck. This is because the diodes of the system have broken down. Usually the cause is a low battery.

engines

In terms of engines, significant steps have been made compared to the 4e generation. Most engines are more economical and the majority now consists of four-cylinder engines. A six-cylinder is possible, but quite expensive in the Netherlands.

At the top are the E63 AMG and E63 S AMG. These cars are very powerful, which is why there is room for an E43 AMG. This was later followed by the E53, which does not have a V6 but a six-in-line. The same goes for the diesels. The E350e is a modest success in the Netherlands.

The Mercedes W213 comes with a lot of engine options. Most common engines are around 200 hp, the most powerful is the 4.0 L BiTurbo V8 that puts over 600 hp on the mat. The M274 petrol engine, which is also in our used Mercedes-Benz E-Class, is known to sometimes have problems with the pistons that can damage the engine.

In the 2.0 liter four-cylinder, piston damage is occasionally reported in early copies. Not a common problem, but not rare either. The cause would then be the gudgeon pin. On early models, Mercedes replaced it under warranty. Very expensive repair, so keep this in mind with early copies of the 5e generation.

Higher oil consumption is also reported. Ignition coils can also be a weak point on higher mileage models.

The diesel engine is still popular among the E-Class, especially if the previous owner was a mile-eater. Do you get a warning that the AdBlue needs to be refilled? Don’t ignore, but refill. A job of nothing, but if you leave it, the car will refuse to start. When the tank is completely empty, you have to go to the garage to reset the software. Not a weak point of the car, but of the driver.

At high mileages (150-200 d), the four-cylinder diesels occasionally report some problems. It’s about excessive wear on the rocker arms. Symptom is rough engine running and strange noises from the air intake system.

If you notice this, the rocker arms must be checked and replaced immediately. If you continue driving, you have a good chance that the camshafts and their housing will also be damaged and you will be further away from home. Not a common problem, but with a car like the E-Class you also have to search a bit for dots.

Petrol

E200 2.0 turbo 184 hp (until mid 2019)

E200 2.0 turbo 197 hp (from mid 2019)

E250 2.0 turbo 211 hp (until media 2018)

E300 2.0 turbo 258 hp (from 2019)

E350 2.0 turbo 299 hp (from mid 2018)

E350e Plug-in hybrid, 2.0 turbo & electric motor. System power 286 hp (until mid 2018)

E300e Plug-in hybrid, 2.0 turbo & electric motor. System power 286 hp (as of 2019)

E400 3.0 V6 twin-turbo 333 hp (until mid 2018)

E450 3.0 V6 367 hp twin-turbo (from mid 2018)

E53 AMG 3.0 V6 turbo 401 hp (until 2018)

E53 AMG 3.0 turbo 435 hp (from 2018)

E63 AMG 4.0 V8 twin turbo 571 hp

E63 S AMG 4.0 V8 twin-turbo 612 hp

Diesel

E200d 1.6 turbo 150 hp (until 2019)

E200d 1.6 turbo 160 hp (from 2019)

E220d 2.0 turbo 194 hp

E300d 2.0 twin-turbo 245 hp (from 2018)

E300de Plug in hybrid. 2.0 turbo & electric motor. System power 306 hp (as of 2019)

E350d 3.0 six-cylinder turbo 286 hp (from 2018)

E400d 3.0 six-cylinder twin-turbo 330 hp

Offer Mercedes-Benz E-class (W213) occasion on Marktplaats

There is a considerable range of used cars on Marktplaats. Not surprising really, because the E-Class was mainly delivered as a business car. The 5e generation from 2016. So with a lease contract and a term of five years, it is not surprising that the range is wide.

At the time of writing, more than 500 copies of the Mercedes-Benz E-class (W213) can be found on Marktplaats.nl. Prices for a Mercedes-Benz E-class (W213) occasion vary from 7,777 euros to more than 214 thousand euros for an E63 S AMG.

For the total range of the fifth generation Mercedes-Benz E-class (W213) you can of course visit Marketplace Auto.

Sedans make up about half of the range, a quarter Estates and the rest are Coupés and Convertibles. The All-Terrain has hardly been sold in the Netherlands.

We drove the 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E200 AMG Line with 184 hp, made available by Louwman Mercedes-Benz in Gorinchem.

This article Mercedes-Benz E-Class (W213) 2016-present occasion purchase advice first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#MercedesBenz #EClass #W213 #2016present #occasion #purchase #advice