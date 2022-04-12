Car manufacturers around the world have begun to outline their strategies by which they aim to decarbonise production as a whole, from supplying raw materials to building finished cars. Mercedes-Benz seems to have clear ideas in this sense: the Star brand aims by the end of the decade a halve the CO2 footprint of each of its cars compared to 2020 levels. Not only that: again by 2030, the company aims to supply 70% of its energy needs for production through renewable energies, through both projects concerning the use of solar and wind energy in its plants and energy purchase agreements.

“Climate change is the most important task of our generation “: these are the words that Mercedes CEO Ola Kallenius used to describe the electrification challenges that the automotive world is forced to face. The Star brand also aims to decarbonise the entire supply and supply chain: according to forecasts drawn up by Mercedes itself, suppliers that represent 90% of the volume of its purchases will soon be will reset their CO2 footprint in the production of components. Also for this reason, in the future the company will be inclined to sign supply agreements only with companies that demonstrate that they are concretely committed to achieving this goal.

Mercedes-Benz head of production and supply chain, Jorg Burzersaid the Star House will make production of the vehicles carbon neutral in Europe this year. “Our ambition is to transform all of our factories into production sites powered by renewable energy – his words reported by Autonews – In the future, we will not only increase the use of clean energy, but we will also be able to produce it locally. We don’t just want to produce the most desirable cars in the world, we also want to produce them in a sustainable way“.