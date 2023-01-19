It’s time to renovation for Mercedes-Benz CLA Coupé and CLA Shooting Brake. The two compact cars of the star car manufacturer now present a series of Announcements from many points of view: aesthetic, with a brand new design of the front and rear and with the High Performance LED headlights; of comfort, thanks to the seats in ARTICO/fabric and the leather steering wheel; technological, due to the standard 10.25″ multimedia display, the new generation of MBUX and the immersive sound experience also with Dolby Atmos; motoring, with updated electrified solutions.

From a design point of view, the new CLAs are characterized by one more sportsmanship due to the new shape of the front apron, the revised radiator grille with star pattern and the new rear diffuser. Once again, the LED High Performance headlights, which are standard equipment for the first time, and the LED rear lights, as well as the new colors “hyper blue” and “spectral blue” deserve mention, which together with three further wheel designs in dimensions up to 19″ (both versions are equipped as standard with 17″ five-spoke alloy wheels in vanadium silver or five-twin-spoke high-gloss black finish) allow customers to personalize their Mercedes to an even greater superior. Inside the cockpitthe high-tech look, the new colors and the new finishes give the compact cars of the Stella an even more exclusive look.

We have mentioned the updates of motor solutions. The petrol engines are fully electrified and include four-cylinder units with standard 7- or 8-speed DCT automatic transmission: thanks to mild hybrid technology, the engines are equipped with an additional 48-volt on-board power supply which supports starting off at start with 10 kW more power. The main novelty in this sense is represented by the new belt-driven starter generator, which considerably improves comfort and the driving experience, allowing the engine to be started with low vibrations and low noise, as well as “sailing” speed with the combustion engine off. As for plug-in hybrid versionsOn the other hand, the improved high-voltage battery offers a higher usable energy content, with a consequent increase in the zero-emission range: the power of the electric motor has also increased by 5 kW and now reaches a peak of 80 kW.