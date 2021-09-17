Mercedes-Benz has officially kicked off orders for the new Citan. The last endothermic van of the house of the Star will initially be launched in the Van and Tourer versions, while further variants with long wheelbase and a Mixto version will be presented later. In both the first two versions, the setting up Standard features include air conditioning, MB Audio DAB, height-adjustable driver’s seat, electrically adjustable and heated mirrors, light and rain sensor.

For those who are not satisfied, Mercedes-Benz also provides the Pro set-up, which in addition to the aforementioned options adds the door handles and the covers of the sliding door strips painted in the color of the body and the load compartment with plastic floor. The Pro version of the Mercedes-Benz Citan has a surcharge of 1,720 euros. But it is not the only pack with which the equipment of the van of the Star can be enriched: to name one, the Interior Design Package, at a price of 256 euros, offers high-quality equipment details such as a black design element. polished in the dashboard holder, chrome bezels around the dashboard vents and around the speakers, and the chrome interior door handles. We also remind you that the Citan Tourer is equipped as standard with two sliding doors, while the Citan Van of one: the second sliding door costs 337 euros.

From a technological point of view, the new Mercedes-Benz Citan is offered with the MBUX infotainment system with intuitive operation via the 7 ″ touchscreen, Touch Control buttons on the steering wheel, smartphone integration with Apple Car Play and Android Auto, hands-free system via Bluetooth connection and digital radio. As for driving safety, the High Performance LED headlights are also available as standard, offering even greater safety at night thanks to their wider light distribution and a light color similar to daylight. Final comment on prices, which start at 18,689 euros for the 108 CDI Long Van version with 75 HP diesel engine in the standard equipment line.