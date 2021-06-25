The US division of Mercedes-Benz said on Thursday, June 24, that sensitive information from nearly 1,000 customers and interested buyers has been inadvertently posted to the cloud storage platform.

The company clarified that the Mercedes-Benz systems were not hacked, the files with user data were not used maliciously.

Inadvertently provided personal information included user-provided credit ratings, driver’s license and social security numbers, and credit card information that customers and interested buyers entered on dealer websites in the United States between January 2014 and June 2017. …

Mercedes-Benz also said that anyone whose credit card information, driver’s license number, or social security number was inadvertently released will be offered a free two-year subscription to the credit monitoring service.

Earlier Thursday, the Dutch consumer association Consumentenbond and Take Back Your Privacy are demanding the video platform TikTok pay € 1.5 billion for the illegal collection and sale of data from underage users. The publication argues that the data obtained on child users enabled the company to sell advertising aimed at young audiences. In addition, this information was sent abroad without any guarantees of confidentiality or secure storage.