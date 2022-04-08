By Ilona Wissenbach and Victoria Waldersee

BERLIN (Reuters) – Mercedes-Benz opened a new 200 million euro ($217 million) software center in the German city of Sindelfingen on Friday, the company’s latest investment to increase in-house software development capacity. while working to release its own operating system, MB.OS, by 2024.

About 750 of the 3,000 new hires the automaker plans to make globally to develop the operating system were made in Sindelfingen. The center works with areas including in-vehicle entertainment and autonomous driving.

The center is part of a broader effort by Mercedes-Benz to optimize its software strategy which currently brings together technology from a wide range of vendors. The company is trying to control the core of its software offering.

“We take responsibility for software architecture and integration – that’s our main objective,” said software director Magnus Oestberg. “We don’t do everything ourselves, we value partnerships, but of course the parts that are most important to us, we will do in-house.”

One of these partnerships is with computer graphics specialist Nvidia, with whom Mercedes-Benz signed an agreement in 2020 to develop assisted and autonomous vehicle functions. These resources will be part of the MB.OS system in two years.

The automaker is 600 seats away from reaching its goal of having a global team of 10,000 software engineers in Berlin, China, India, Israel, Japan and the United States.

“The profile of a software engineer is in high demand – demand is considerably greater than supply,” said Chief Technology Officer Markus Schaefer.

