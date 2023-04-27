We tell you all the ins and outs in the second-hand purchase advice for the Mercedes-Benz A-Class (W177). The fourth generation A-class.

In 2022, the top 10 Marktplaats most popular used cars will consist entirely of German cars. On 1 the Volkswagen Golf, on 2 the BMW 3 series, on 3 the Volkswagen Polo. In place 10 with 19.5 million page views we find the Mercedes-Benz A-Class. A good reason to take care of the fourth generation today.

Do you remember? The first generation of the Mercedes-Benz A-class? That little Benz that didn’t pass the moose test so well? The second generation still looked like that tall crazy little Mercedes. But he couldn’t recover from the blow of the failed moose test.

A completely different car in generation 3, because the young managers did get into an Audi A3 or BMW 1 series, but not in that somewhat higher-leg MPV A-class. That is why Mercedes decided in 2012 to change course for the third generation Mercedes-Benz A-Class (W176). Just a five-door hatchback with front-wheel drive.

In 2018 it was the turn of the 4e generation. The W177. This continues the line of its predecessor. The A-Class is now available as a five-door (as before) and a four-door saloon. It is delivered next to the CLA, just like the CLA Shooting Brake and B-Class. There are also a GLA and GLB. All these models can be seen as derivatives of the A-Class. Today we stick to the ‘regular’ A-class, which is available as a sedan and hatchback.

Last year the car had a facelift. That meant new LEDs for the headlights, a new grille and the arrival of four new rims. Inside a new steering wheel, the instrument cluster has a 7-inch screen, the screen for the infotainment is 10.25 inches. Optionally, the screen for the instrument cluster can also be supplied in a size of 10.25 inch. Another notable change is the omission of the control button for the MBUX system. The complete operation is now done via the touchscreen.

Incidentally, there is a good chance that this generation will be the last generation of the A-Class. Mercedes wants to focus on electric drives in the higher segment. The A and B-Class must therefore clear the field in 2025, as it now looks.

As you would expect from Mercedes-Benz, just a very reliable occasion, but we did a lot of digging to find a number of points of interest.

Points of attention

If you want to buy a used Mercedes A-Class (W177), we have a number of tips for you. The reliability is fine in itself, but still go through the list of Mercedes-Benz A-Class (W177) problems in this used car purchase advice.

Bodywork and interior

Some users complain of moisture in the rear lights, which can cause condensation and short circuits. The headlights can also have this problem. You can solve this by replacing the entire units. Well pricey. So pay attention.

This car was available with a sunroof. Do check it out. If you hear strange wind noises when the roof is open, it may not be glued properly. There has been a recall campaign on this, always good to check with the RDW whether there are still open recall campaigns on the occasion you have in mind.

Rattles. We drove the E-Class a few weeks ago, and we already report it there. Owners of the A-Class also report rattles in door panels and behind the dashboard. So listen carefully during the test drive.

Check at the doors if they open freely and there are no clicking sounds. It sometimes happens that when opening the doors they do not open completely freely. You can also see it by damage in the paint. Even if it has been updated, so take a good look.

The interior is of high quality. Little to suffer over the years. A plus of the car. It is therefore difficult to see on the inside of the car whether the age and mileage correspond to the condition of the interior. With an original NL car you always have the NAP, but there is also a lot of import with these cars and then you always have to take a closer look.

Perhaps an open door, but pay attention to the alloy wheels. They are very vulnerable. Online you will find complaints about the very easy damage of the wheels. You already check automatically, of course, but it might be a good idea to do that again here.

Undercarriage

The chassis is little to complain about. The car has a low entry, so you have to take that into account. During the test drive, check how the car handles bumps. Drive over a few thresholds, take a pothole with you and you immediately feel and hear how things are going with the shock absorbers and the like. Little online misery.

Drivetrain

Pay close attention to the automatic gearbox during your test drive. The majority of used cars are equipped with an automatic transmission, but online we come across complaints about a slow response when driving away from a standstill.

Nice of course, such an automatic. Only it occasionally happens that he does not want to switch. The control from the transmission lever module has an error. The system must then be reset to resolve the issue.

Another problem with the machine is that it does not work if the brake light switch is broken. Then there is actually nothing wrong with your automatic transmission, but with your brake light switch. Mercedes doesn’t think it’s a good idea if you drive without brake lights and so it doesn’t. For safety.

Electronics

Another problem we encounter is the engine stalling. And then not because you let the clutch out too hard. The module that controls the fuel pump is then broken. It must then be replaced.

A fuse that blows is also a possibility with a Mercedes-Benz A-Class. Difficult to replace. Not because the job itself is complicated, but because in a modern Mercedes the fuse box is completely tucked away and difficult to reach. First world problems…

The touchpad that the fourth generation still has before the facelift sometimes causes errors. See if it still works fine.

Online we also find many annoyances about the assistance systems, which sometimes go too far in caution. Old markings in places where roadworks are being done and pedestrians going around a bend (but on the pavement) are apparently sometimes reason enough for the electronic guardian angels to intervene.

During the test drive, check that there are no problems with sensor-related functions, such as lane assist, speed limit assist and proximity alert. They still want goats.

Complaints online also about the driver display. Owners report that it can’t work properly and even that it suddenly goes blank along the way. So you don’t see how fast you are driving, for example. So take a good test drive and look closely at the screen to see if you see any vertical stripes or other misery.

engines

With the 1.3 liter four-cylinder, oil leaks are reported at the turbo. Good to have it checked if you want to choose the 1.3.

That 1.3 is, by the way, an engine that Mercedes gets from Renault. Well, they developed the cylinder head together. The block is completely made of aluminum and is also used in the Captur and the Mégane, for example. What can occur is coke formation.

This is more often the case with direct injection engines. Also with the Mercedes-Benz A-Class. If this gets really crazy you will notice it in performance because the engine will no longer get enough oxygen to burn fuel efficiently. Don’t worry too much about this, as mentioned all direct injection engines can suffer from this but it doesn’t happen often that it gets so bad that you will suffer.

Owners driving the 1.3 engine report a progressive oil consumption from the first thousand kilometers. Some others report high oil consumption as they age. These types of small turbo engines also tend to consume more oil under heavy load compared to most naturally aspirated engines that deliver the same performance. The oil that goes into it is therefore synthetic and resistant to higher temperatures and pressures.

Oil leaks are often reported with diesels. Always take a good look under the hood to see if the engine is dry. Do yourself a favor and look from the bottom as well. From above it is of course not easy to see everything with the protective plates. Check it before you start driving and especially check it at the end of the test drive.

Petrol

A160 1.3 109 hp (until 2022)

A180 1.3 136 hp

A200 1.3 163 hp

A220 2.0 190 hp

A250 2.0 240 hp

A250e 1.3 PHEV 218 hp system power (from 2019)

A35 AMG 2.0 306 hp

A45 AMG 2.0 382 hp (from 2020)

A45 S AMG 2.0 421 hp (from 2020)

Diesel

A160d 1.5 95 hp (until 2020)

A180d 2.0 116 hp

A200d 2.0 150hp

A220d 2.0 190 hp

Offer Mercedes-Benz A-Class (W177) on Marktplaats

There is a considerable range of used cars on Marktplaats, including the Mercedes-Benz A-Class (W177).

At the time of writing, more than 1,000 copies of the Mercedes-Benz A-class (W177) can be found on Marktplaats.nl. Prices for the Mercedes-Benz A-class (W177) vary from 20,645 euros to just under 115 thousand euros for an A45 S AMG from 2022. For the total range of the fourth-generation Mercedes-Benz A-class (W177) you can of course right on Marketplace Auto.

Three-quarters of the range is equipped with a petrol engine. Ten percent is a diesel and 15 percent is a plug-in hybrid. More than 80 percent are hatchbacks. Do you want a manual A-Class? Search well, only five percent of the current range is equipped with a manual gearbox.

We drove the 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class 180 Business Solutions AMG, made available by Bosch Car Service de Pijper in Maarsen.

