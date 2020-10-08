D.he worst of two worlds seems to be very popular with customers. Technicians are actually driven to despair by the idea: because the combustion engine is in danger of being sidelined, but the electric machine will not be suitable for the first time for a while, you simply install both. This is called a plug-in hybrid, is tax-subsidized and proves to be a fully comprehensive insurance for customers. In the city the car is electric, on long journeys with the gasoline engine, whoosh, all worries vanish into thin air. It may be a horror for engineers who are interested in lightweight construction and efficiency that the engine that is working has to drag the engine that is idle, but political decisions and a certain amount of public opinion create facts in purchasing behavior. In the case of the Mercedes-Benz A 250 E, these are so significant that order acceptance was temporarily suspended due to overload. Meanwhile, Mercedes is accepting orders again, but the delivery times are endless. That may also be due to the pricing, some leasing offers were or are all too tempting.

When the A 250 E finally gets into the hands of the buyer, an interesting automobile awaits. As soon as you parked in front of the house or drove up to the gas station, a question and answer session starts. What kind of Mercedes is that? Our test car came in the guise of a limousine, which the team led by head of design Gorden Wagener did excellently. The car really doesn’t look like the smallest Mercedes, it looks stately, urbane, the astonishment arises every day anew. In this category, the notchback is at least in Europe a guarantee for a career as a slow-moving, this A-Class could prove the opposite.