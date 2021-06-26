Berlin (DPA)

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said the Formula 1 team has entered into negotiations with British world champion Lewis Hamilton to extend his contract beyond the current season.

“We are looking to renew Hamilton’s contract, 36 years, for several years, as a driver only,” Wolff said.

“It’s just about racing,” Wolff said. It is related to the coming years, not to one year, not to five years, something in between. Hamilton has been with the Mercedes team since 2013, and won six world championship titles out of seven, equaling the record, with the Mercedes team.

He is currently in second place in the drivers’ category behind Max Verstappen, a Red Bull driver, before racing back-to-back races in Austria on Sunday and next week.

Wolff said the team would not give drivers contracts for one season in the future, as happened with Hamilton this season, and would not renew with them late, as happened with the season champion, as the new contract was not signed until by January, and added, But the last agreement was delayed. due to the Corona virus pandemic.

“It wasn’t possible in any other way last season,” said Wolff. The two of us got the coronavirus, and then Christmas vacation came, and then things simply went on to January.

We have a good relationship that enables us to do this at any time, but this time we started early.