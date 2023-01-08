In parallel with the challenges of electrification, Mercedes continues the development of autonomous driving at levels 2 and 3. On the occasion of the 2023 edition of CES in Las Vegas, the brand of the star announced the imminent arrival on its models for the north- American of the automatic lane change functionality. The milestone thus enriches the functions of the second-level autonomous guide from the Mercedes house.

The ALC system, acronym of Active Lane Change, will be operational in those contexts in which the driver decides to activate the adaptive distance cruise control, known as Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC. In these scenarios, the vehicle will be able to automatically approach the car in front, change lanes, slowly overtake and then re-enter the starting lane. Active Lane Change makes use of various radars and cameras to monitor the surrounding environment in all phases of the manoeuvre. Mercedes also states that the same ALC will help to follow the trajectory control system when approaching motorway exit and entry ramps.

Being a level two autonomous driving system, Active Lane Change will still require the driver’s constant attention, while relieving him of an additional task. The system will be available on the North American market, then Canada and the United States, by the end of the year, although Mercedes has not provided more precise information regarding the timing. The progress with level two autonomous driving also accompanies the other goals achieved by the German manufacturer with level three driving. CES was the occasion to communicate the imminent approval for Nevada and California for the use of more advanced autonomous driving systems. In Las Vegas, the star brand also announced new collaborations in the infotainment sector and investments in the electric recharging infrastructure, outlining a CES 2023 full of technical innovations for Mercedes, awaiting the next moves on the market.