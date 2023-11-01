Mexican draw

27 to 27. This was the result of the Mexican challenge between Mercedes and Ferrariwho are now competing point by point for the second place in the Constructors’ classification behind Red Bull. The lead margin of the Anglo-German team remained at 22 points with three GPs still to be contested, to which must then be added the last Sprint of the season, which will take place on Saturday in Brazil. Despite the draw in terms of points obtained, it was certainly Mercedes who smiled the most in Mexico, and not just because of Lewis Hamilton’s second place.

The way the weekend had opened, with a all-Ferrari front row in qualifyinghad made many think that redheads could significantly reduce their gap in the ranking with black-silver arrows. It wasn’t like that and it was the same Toto Wolff he expressed his satisfaction in this regard by presenting what will be the Brazilian trip for his team: “We returned from Mexico maintaining our lead over Ferrari in the fight for second place in the Constructors’ championship. This is an important battle for us, which we want to win“, the comment of the Austrian manager.

The good memories of Interlagos

“Leaving Mexico with a second place, given the difficult start to the weekend and our position on the grid, was positive – added Wolff – the car showed excellent race pace, but we know we still have to work to get the most out of the W14 on all three days on track. Lewis put in a great performance and took the podium, while George gave it his all, even when his tires lost performance at the end“. THEThe return to Interlagos is obviously special for the Mercedes team. In fact, the Brackley team’s last victory came on that track in 2022, signed by George Russell and completed by Lewis Hamilton’s fantastic second place.

A double which, however, appears difficult to repeat this year, despite the favorable tradition that ties the seven-time world champion above all to the San Paolo circuit: “We know we have made a good step forward in the last few races, but Mexico has shown that the W14 is still difficult to master. We will try to arrive at Interlagos with a solid base to work on – commented Toto Wolff – naturally we have good memories of Brazil, especially for the last two races held there, with Lewis’ spectacular victory in 2021 and George’s first victory in 2022. The fans are very passionate and always welcome us with great enthusiasm. We hope that our package works well and that we can offer a good show to everyone.”.