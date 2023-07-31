Jeez, Mercedes cars are getting even more expensive. And they were already so cheap.

Mercedes-Benz is doing well. The German manufacturer of premium automobiles sold more than half a million cars in the past quarter (Q2): 515,756 units. Not wrong. Certainly not when you consider that it concerns a growth of 6%.

It is also not wrong that the expensive models also do well. At Mercedes-AMG sales increased by 19 percent and at Mercedes-Maybach it even went up by 39 percent.

Prognosis

Despite the fact that everything seems to be going well with Mercedes, they are still forced to raise prices. Yes, you read that right, Mercedes cars are getting more expensive. That ‘must’ because of the forecast in terms of costs from Das Haus. The Germans expect significant increases in costs. Both production costs and operational costs. According to Mercedes, the expected increase can be called ‘significant’.

Are there good things to report? Of course. Prices could have been much higher. During this period (aftermath of corona and now war in Ukraine), Mercedes managed to optimize or improve the supply chain.

Mercedes even more expensive (but it could be even worse)

In addition, energy prices are relatively favorable and Mercedes expects them to fall further. Mercedes does expect demand to be slightly lower in some of the brand’s important markets.

In the Netherlands, Mercedes is definitely not a cheap car brand. The cheapest car, the Mercedes-Benz A-Class with a 1.33 liter engine and fabric upholstery costs 42,893 euros. A B-Class is now already 48,087 euros and the C-Class is only available from 55,820 euros. What it will do with the prices here is not yet known.

Through: Automotive News Europe

This article Mercedes cars are becoming even more expensive appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Mercedes #expensive