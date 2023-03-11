Brackey’s team publishes a message on its website after the modest Bahrain GP: “The first race hurt us, with a car that didn’t meet our expectations: we’ll work to get back to the top and we’re as sorry as you are”

If Ferrari mourns, with the resignation of David Sanchez and a very heavy climate in Maranello after a bad start to the World Championship, the Mercedes he doesn’t laugh. The Bahrain GP also marked the team directed by Toto Wolff, which in the first race of the 2023 F1 season did not go beyond 5th and 7th place, respectively with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. A difficult start, after a very complicated season and very different expectations. The disappointment was strong enough to induce Mercedes to to apologize with their fans.

dissatisfied — He did it with one open letter, published on its website, which the Brackley team addressed to its fans. "Bahrain hurt us – it reads – , it hurt each of us, who we face every season determined to fight for the title. It hurt the team after investing a lot of hard work in a car that didn't meet the our expectations. And we know it hurt you too, our fans: your passion and support are important for us to progress and we know we feel the same pain."

desire to react — The pilots' discouraged words, with the grumbling of Lewis Hamilton ("The team didn't listen to me") and George Russell are just the most obvious aspects of a project that doesn't go well for now. In addition to an apology and disappointment, the letter contains a sense of redemption: "There is a strength within the team to see failure as an opportunity. We are honest in where we stand and are working hard to build our plan." recovery, focusing on what needs to happen in the short, medium and long term to win We have developments in the pipeline for the next races and there will be more to come: we know the standards we aspire to and nobody trembles when we look at the mountain we have to climb – adds the letter – It won't be easy, but these are the times when character is forged and a team becomes greater than the sum of its parts, tackling difficult problems and overcoming them".