Pre-chamber combustion represents the maximum expression of the petrol internal combustion engine and Mercedes is aware of this. Thanks to the expulsion of high temperature burnt gases from the pre-chamber, ignition and combustion in the main chamber are considerably accelerated, reducing the heat lost to the walls and ultimately increasing overall efficiency. The most widespread system for cost reasons is the passive typein which the pre-chamber does not have a dedicated fuel injector and where therefore the mixture reaches it from the main chamber.

The limits of the passive prechamber

Unfortunately, passive prechamber combustion is limited to a narrow range of conditions. In fact, when the engine is at low loads and speeds, the exchange of air inside the pre-chamber is not sufficient to adequately clean it of burnt gases. The result is an unstable combustion with frequent misfiring problems, in which the lack of ignition of the pre-chamber affects the absence of combustion in the main chamber. To date, designers have come up with a few tricks to get around the problem. For example, the Maserati Nettuno engine adopts Twin Combustion technology, where pre-chamber combustion is deactivated at low loads and speeds, or in any case is always supported by a second spark plug capable of autonomously triggering combustion in the main chamber. The Fast Burning System developed by Italtecnica, on the other hand, envisages only one spark plug per cylinder, however strategically positioned inside the pre-chamber in correspondence with the communication holes with the main chamber. In fact, in this area it was discovered that the concentration of residual gases is lower, always ensuring the priming of the pre-chamber in all conditions.

Mercedes and the turbulent pre-chamber

However, the solutions proposed up to now have not succeeded in removing the problem of the concentration of residual gases in the pre-chamber. Mercedes instead patented at the United States Patent & Trademark Office a system that ensures adequate washing of the pre-chamber even at low loads and speeds. The German brand has performed elaborate CFD fluid dynamics studies, perfecting the turbulent motions of air in the cylinders to clean the pre-chamber of burnt gases. Mercedes in particular exploited the motion of tumble, the circular movement of air from top to bottom in the combustion chamber. The idea is that in the upper part the air flows with sufficient energy into the pre-chamber, whose communication holes are modeled in such a way as to create another turbulent tumble motion inside the pre-chamber itself, this time with an inverted direction of rotation.



Mercedes thus exploits the high energy of the turbulences of the air flow to clean the pre-chamber, pushing the residual gases outwards through a washing action. The result is a pre-chamber free from burnt gases, capable of work perfectly even at low loads and revs. At present there is no news or official declarations as to whether the patent will ever be applied to mass production. Its mere existence, however, betrays how Mercedes does not yet seem willing to abandon the internal combustion engine altogether.