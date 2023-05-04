Pay parking on the blue lines with a simple clickwhile sitting comfortably in the car. Goodbye to the frantic search for the parking meter, trying to decipher the faded characters on the column. Now everything becomes very easy thanks to the new revolution that Mercedes has applied to cars equipped with the Navigation Package and to the agreement with Parkopedia.

How to pay

The enabled areas are beyond 80,000 spread throughout the national territory. How does it work? Payment is processed via the Mercedes pay GmbH solution after entering the credit card and accepting the terms of use in the Mercede me app.

How to activate

The dashboard also allows you to download the parking sticker via the App and have a summary of all transactions. To use the “Parking for Navigation” function simply activate it in the Mercedes me appupdating the parking payment method in the On Street Payment section.

Different features

The Navigation Parking function is just one of the many services offered by the Navigation Package, which allows you to consult the forecasts weather in Italy and around the world, including ski resorts, find any point of interest using free text search and transmit it directly to the navigation system. And more: receive traffic data in real time in the navigation system and exchange information with other cars through the Car-to-X protocol.