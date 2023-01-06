Mercedes already has its future clearly in mind. His name is Andrea Kimi Antonelliin which team principal Toto Wolff he blindly believes and which is growing exponentially in the youth categories. The young driver from Bologna, supported by Mercedes in his growth path, will make his debut in Formula Regional this year, after winning the title in the German and Italian F4 with the Prema team. Antonelli, today, also made an appearance on Mercedes’ social networks: the 16-year-old was “immortalized” with Jack Wolff – son of Toto – and the same Austrian team principal in a kart race.

If the Brackley team believes in Antonelli, it is clear that Jack’s journey is only just beginning. The little one is taking his very first steps in motoring, but with a dad like this, there will be no shortage of opportunities to gain experience behind the wheel at an early age. And, who knows, the opportunity will come to team up with Antonelli, as Mercedes imagines.