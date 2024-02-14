by VALERIO BARRETTA

Mercedes and McLaren, first filming days

Intense activity on the circuit Silverstone, which after hosting Aston Martin and Red Bull today welcomed Mercedes and McLaren. The W15 and the MCL38, after the presentations which took place today (in reality the Woking team had already largely anticipated the livery), carried out their respective filming day200 km of promotional filming, on the British track, which was still wet today.

The two teams published the first km on the track on their social channels.

Mercedes videos

The McLaren video

The two teams held the filming day at the same time, making sure they never crossed paths on the British track.

The Silverstone track, in fact, is equipped with two structures used as garages, the one positioned between the Luffield and the Copse and the new one built between the Vale chicane, the Club and the 'Abbey'. Mercedes and McLaren therefore divided the track in half: those who chose the 'Copse' pits before entering the Maggotts-Becketts-Chapel 'dance' turned right to enter the Wellington straight, those who instead entered the track from the pits 'Vale-Club-Abbey' did not tackle the 'Loop', but entered the Hangar Straight.