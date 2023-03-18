The history of Formula 1 teaches that periods of domination can be followed by others – even quite long ones – of missed victories, bitter pills to swallow in series. A sort of apnea before returning to breathe the champagne of the top step of the podium. Ferrari has been holding its breath since 2008 (last title, in the constructors), Red Bull did it between 2014 and 2020, Mercedes with the last two cars produced in Brackley and Brixworth.

Each has had – and is having – a different way of reacting and reorganizing itself with the aim of returning to the top.

Ferrari, a team principal as a coach

The Maranello team is not a team like any other. It is history and passion, it is the beacon of Formula 1. And when it comes to emotions, decisions are often made suddenly. Jean Todtthe longest-serving team principal of the Prancing Horse lasted 14 years, taking 6 before winning the first world championship (constructors, 1999). “Apres moi le deluge!”. Stefano Domenicali remained in office for just over 6 years, winning the drivers’ championship in his first season with Raikkonen and the constructors’ championship the following year, before being relieved of his duties after disappointing seasons of failure with Alonso at the helm. Brief interregnum of 7 months of Marco Mattiacci, four years of Maurizio Arrivabene, three years of Mattia Binotto. No world. Now Frederic Vasseur. And already rumors about resignations and departures, drafts and revolving doors always in action have been chasing each other in a whirlwind.

According to an almost football logic, when the victories don’t come, the first to pay is the “coach” of the pit wall, the team principal. Vasseur gave interviews to calm the environment, taking the situation head on: “My job will be to line up everyone and make sure everyone is pushing in the same direction”he said in the presentation press conference.

From what was officially leaked, the Frenchman’s only move was to promote Ravin Jain as head of strategies, setting back Inaki Rueda. And let those who wanted to go, like the aerodynamicist David Sanchez.

Red Bull, calm and internal resources

Christian Horner he has been firmly at the top of the team since 2005. No idea, not even remotely, of blowing him up. Not even when it took five years to see a Red Bull win (preceded by a success from Toro Rosso), not even in the seven long seasons between the reign of Vettel and that of Verstappen in which the Anglo-Austrian team failed to oppose the dominance of Mercedes. “The absence of victories hurts“, Horner recalled in an interview with The Team: “But we didn’t have a competitive engine. How did I keep everyone motivated? Explaining that it was not up to us. AND I urged them to never lose sight of the main goal, to win again. It took some time, but we knew how to hold on.”

No heads were blown in Red Bull, the Horner-Newey-Marko triad is untouchable. But in the organization chart one can recall Peter Prodromou’s decision to leave the team to join McLaren and his promotion to his post by Dan Fallows. And when Fallows preferred to join the Red Bull 2021 project, the internal resource Enrico Balbo was valued.

Finally, how can we fail to highlight the relaunch with the foundation of the Powertrain department and the arrival of numerous engine engineers from Mercedes, including Ben Hodkingson.

Mercedes, Wolff and organizational evolution

Toto Wolff it’s the Mercedes. It is not a cliche but an objective fact, considering that the Austrian team principal is also a 33% co-owner of the team. From 2014 to 2021, the Silver Arrows literally dominated the scene of the hybrid turbo era, collecting an incredible series of seven drivers’ and eight constructors’ titles. But the regulatory revolution struck during the Anglo-German team, which produced two single-seaters, the W13 and W14, far from the previous ones who hoarded pole positions and victories.

And so some have pointed the finger at many voluntary exits that Mercedes has suffered in recent times, since Aldo Costa in 2018 ad Andy Cowell in 2020, to end up stepping back by James Allison in 2021 and upon the release of James Vowles at the end of 2022. No one has strengthened the rival teams for victory, but the doubt has begun to spread that the internal resources promoted in their place need a long running-in period.

To Gedda Wolff then replied – probably with little elegance – to those who asked him if there will be internal changes: “It’s not like I’m cutting off someone’s head now. It doesn’t happen to us”. A jab that seems to be aimed right at Ferrari. “Discussions about what our future organization chart should look like are ongoing“, however confirmed the Austrian.