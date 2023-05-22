The Mercedes plan

In the last season, as well as the current one, the Mercedes it has experienced and is experiencing a period of crisis in terms of results on the track, which we are trying to remedy thanks to the updates that the team will bring to Monte Carlo in view of the GP in the Principality. However, outside of the individual sporting elements, the house from Brackley has also thought about a work of modernization of its headquartersaimed at creating new facilities which will improve the working conditions of the staff of the Anglo-German team.

The new campus

A project that was presented by Mercedes with an investment plan equal to 70 million poundswhich consists in the creation of an environment completely pedestrian and in building construction for marketing, to which are added other structures that will host activities for the free time of the works and restaurants. A work that will therefore contribute to the realization of a real one campusesand which is expected to be completed in 2025.

Building the team of the future. 💪 We are proud to unveil the next stage of the £70 million redevelopment of our Brackley home to create a state-of-the-art, sustainable F1 campus of the future. 😍 — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) May 22, 2023

The ‘Silicon Valley’ Mercedes

A project that has no equal in the world in a Formula 1 team, as underlined by the Team Principal Toto Wolff in a statement reported by autosport.com: “The Brackley campus was built to accommodate 350 people, while today we are at 1250 – has explained – the development of the campus over the past 5 years has come at an astonishing pace and now looks like a Formula 1 team with state of the art modern facilities. But what we intend to do is expand the campus with several new buildings and create a modern style hub, with many gathering areas, restaurants, state of the art gymnasiums, new marketing buildings and all car outlets. We want it to become a small village in its own right, with all the services and benefits one would expect from a Silicon Valley style environment“.

Respect for the environment

A project designed primarily for staff and to ensure the long-term success of the team, which adds to other interventions already carried out such as the salary increase for 2023 in line with consumer inflation, which in the UK is around around 10%. In all of this, the goal is also to create an environmentally friendly headquarters, powered by 100% renewable energy from external sourcesparking lots with on-site solar system and the use, as far as possible, of recyclable materials: “All of this is obviously done for our staff Wolff added. we’re not trying to win some architectural award. It’s not like some of our competitors from 20 years ago where you get lost and probably emphasize the architecture more. Here form follows function, not the other way around. However, everything has been done to create a great place to work and spend time.”