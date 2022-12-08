“Legendary Performance”. This at home Mercedes they had dreamed of in the simulation with a view to 2022 when the concept was carefully prepared in Brackley with practically non-existent narrow sides. The wind tunnel and CFD simulations, however, simulate a maximum speed of 180 km/h and the track reserved a bitter surprise for the Mercedes W13, porpoising. “Since the very first filming day we realized that this phenomenon was happening”explained Chief Track Engineer Andrew Shovlin. “At Silverstone it immediately seemed clear to us that there was this mechanism that was going to be triggered with this generation of ground effect cars”he added.

Adrian Newey said he fully predicted the aerodynamic rebound which instead displaced several teams, Mercedes in particular. After the first warnings of potential dangers identified on the filming day, the merciless verdict for the Brackley technicians arrived in Bahrain on the occasion of the second three days of winter testing, the last one before the start of the season. “After not being brilliant in Barcelona we showed up in Sakhir with our upgrade kit and realized it didn’t work. Our idea of ​​how we would race with the car as close to the tarmac as possible was not feasible”Shovlin’s admission.

A 2022 practically finished before starting given that the stopwatch in hand Ferrari and Red Bull were unreachable with Mercedes forced first of all to understand where the mistakes made in the winter during the design phase were. Lewis Hamilton during the first part of the season was a real one guinea pig at the level of experiments and sensors positioned everywhere on its W13 to ‘map’ problems starting from porpoising.

The light at the end of the tunnel in the house of Mercedes have begun to see it Barcelonaon the occasion of the Spanish Grand Prix: “Probably the memory that will stick in engineers’ minds after the initial shock is Barcelona, ​​where we made the biggest step forward in tackling aerodynamic rebound”Shovlin concluded.