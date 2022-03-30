The fears shown by the Mercedes on the sidelines of the Bahrain tests they turned into reality, first in the inaugural race in Sakhir and then in the Arab leg of Jeddah. The Silver Arrows brought a car to the track difficult to driveee with several shortcomings, recently summarized quite clearly by chief engineer Andrew Shovlin in an eloquent: “What is not working? A little bit of everything“. But as much as the situation is decidedly frustrating for Mercedes, the car still seems to be the third force on the field, as also found by Toto Wolff, who had placed his team in the “nobody’s land“, That is, at a safe distance from both Ferrari and Red Bull and from the teams in the center of the table. But in the paddock no one wants to give the Mercedes out of balance, being only at the beginning of the first – very long – season of a new generation of cars. The gains with the developments could be very important, provided you correctly identify the areas intended for review and correctly pigeonholing expenses in the era of the budget cap. In the Brackley and Brixworth factories, Toto Wolff’s men are analyzing in detail the situation of the W13, and they seem to have already identified three areas on which to intervene urgently.

The power unit. It is no mystery that the Mercedes engine, the true reference of the category in the hybrid era that began in 2014, suffered many difficulties in the transition to E10 fuels. The engine produced in Brixworth fails to reach the power levels of Ferrari and Honda, as confirmed by qualifying in Jeddah, with only Russell in the top 10 among Mercedes engines. But among the engineers of the Silver Arrows it is not the engine itself that is the cause of the low top speeds, but the drag suffered by the car. At the exclusive level of power unit, according to what was reported by an engineer of the Anglo-German team ad Auto, Motor und Sport, the deficit would be two tenths to the utmost.

The drag. So one of the biggest problems caused by the Mercedes W13 would be the drag produced by the rear wing. On the part in question, the team has already intervened in Jeddah bringing two low-load versions, but over the weekend the improvements were not perceptible. Also according to Auto, Motor und Sport, Toto Wolff’s men will present themselves to Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix with a new rear wingwhich intends to resolve the drag issue.

Heaviness. In recent days, Red Bull had announced a slimming cure for its car, setting the introduction of the new update package for the Imola appointment. The team’s goal would be to recover a couple of tenths, translated into lap time. Together with Red Bull, Mercedes also presents one of the heaviest cars of the lot: the resolution of this aspect could bring a further step forward in performance.