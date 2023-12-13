Is called SL 63 SE PERFORMANCE and it is in all respects what Mercedes-AMG defines as “the most innovative and powerful SL of all time”. And the specifications seem to prove the German brand's high-performance division right: the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 hidden under the bonnet combines with an AMG electric drive unit, together generating a system output of 600 kW, or 816 HP, and a maximum system torque of up to 1,420 Nm. If we look at the Mercedes range, this is the fifth model to adopt the AMG-specific E PERFORMANCE hybrid technology.

Hybrid power

A look at configuration of the powertrain. We have already mentioned the values ​​of the two units, thermal and electric, but this is not the only interesting detail in reference to them: the 4.0-litre AMG biturbo V8 engine was mounted on the front axle, while on the rear one we find a 150 kW or 204 hp permanently excited synchronous electric motor, an electrically switched two-speed transmission and a mechanical limited-slip differential. Numbers that on the road they translate like this: acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds, maximum speed of 317 km/h.

High performance battery

The AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL suspension with active roll stabilization, the rear-axle steering and the AMG High Performance battery, whose development is inspired by the technologies tested in the hybrid Formula 1 racing cars of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team: it is able to offer a capacity of 6.1 kWh, 70 kW of continuous power and 150 kW of peak power . As for charging, it takes place via the 3.7 kW on-board charger with alternating current at a charging station, a wallbox or a household socket. The driving range in full electric mode is rather low, just 13 kilometres, but Mercedes-AMG had already warned: “The battery has been designed for rapid power delivery and consumption and not for the maximum possible autonomy“.

Powerful and exclusive

“The SL has always been an icon in the Mercedes-Benz portfolio. The latest version of the legendary roadster transfers this status into the future – commented Michael Schiebe, CEO of Mercedes-AMG GmbH and Head of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class and Mercedes Maybach divisions – First of all the new SL 63 SE PERFORMANCE which, with its innovative technology, is the most powerful member of the SL family. With this unique concept, we offer our customers not only superior performance, but also the option of fully electric driving. The numerous equipment options and the high-quality materials used make the SL one of the most exclusive roadsters on the marketa real dream car.”