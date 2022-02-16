Mercedes has enriched its range electric with two high-performance models bearing the AMG logo. The latest arrivals are the two business sedans Mercedes-AMG EQE 43 4MATIC and EQE 53 4MATIC +. These are cars based on the pure electric architecture of Mercedes for the superior and luxury category, thanks to the floor EVA2. Specific solutions from AMG have been included in particular with regard to traction, suspension, brakes, sound, exterior and interior design.

Both new Mercedes-AMG EQE models offer a performance-oriented drive concept. The electric powertrain (eATS) comprises one motor on the front axle and one on the rear axle; allows the fully variable four-wheel drive to transmit the driving force to the asphalt in any driving condition. The power range goes from the 350 kW (476 hp) of the EQE 43 4MATIC to the 505 kW (687 hp) of the EQE 53 4MATIC + with optional AMG Dynamic Plus package and booster function. The maximum torque is between 858 and 1000 Nm. The AMG-specific electric motors on the front and rear axles are of the permanent magnet synchronous type (PSM), with adapted windings and lamination packs, higher currents and specific DC / AC converter.

There are specific solutions for cooling. A so-called ‘water lance’ in the rotor shaft is responsible for cooling the latter. There is no shortage of special fins on the stator and the needle-like ‘pin fin’ structure on the inverter made of high-performance ceramic. Finally, thanks to the heat exchanger for the gearbox oil, in the event of a cold start, the oil also preheats to increase efficiency. The new Mercedes-AMG EQE models are equipped with a 328 volt high-voltage battery. It has an exploitable energy content of 90.6 kWh and consists of ten modules with a total of 360 pouch cells. The chemical composition of the cells takes a good step forward in sustainability: the percentage of cobalt has in fact been reduced to 10%. The optimized active material consists of nickel, cobalt and manganese in an 8: 1: 1 ratio.

Interventions have also been made for the sound, which obviously is a missing part for sports cars compared to the endothermic past. Through special speakers, bass actuator and sound generator, the Sound System produces particular sounds. The “Authentic” and “Performance” programs (optional and only for EQE 53 with AMG Dynamic Plus package) are available in three variants: “Balanced”, “Sport” and “Powerful”. The sound is transmitted externally and internally, changing its tone and intensity according to the driving state, the selected driving program or the driver’s preferences.