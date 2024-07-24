A few days ago we told you about Mercedes-Benz’s intention to expand the plug-in hybrid range and therefore to continue to keep ICE technology alive for a while longer, given the slowdown in the electric car market. Translated: thermal models will continue to live as long as the legislation allows itfor this reason at the moment the Star brand does not set a fixed date for their end. And the same goes for the AMG division.

Mercedes-AMG, trust in the V8

That’s right: Mercedes-Benz has committed to investing more money to continue developing ICE technology and thus open the doors to the future. of the iconic V8 of its high-performance division. This was also confirmed by Michael Schiebe, head of Mercedes-AMG, who on the occasion of the debut of the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro 4Matic+ at the Mercedes-Benz World he did not want to set a final date for the gradual elimination of internal combustion engines from models of the AMG division of the Mercedes-Benz brand.

Never Expires

“We don’t have a final deadline, but that would also be a very dogmatic discussion – his words reported by Autocar – Our main goal is to satisfy the needs of our customers. We see that many of them still love our V8 and our high-performance four-cylinder engines. That’s why we don’t set an end date, even though I’m quite convinced that sooner or later AMG will also will become an all-electric company“.

Fully electric future

In this regard, we know that Mercedes-AMG is continuing the work of developing the tailor-made architecture for its future electric cars, called AMG.EAthrough driving with prototypes on a weekly basis. “It’s incredible how exciting it will be, soon we will see a fully electric AMG, and then we will see how many customers will choose this technology. – concluded Schiebe – We will offer the pure ICE engine, the hybrid solution and then the fully electric powertrain, even though there is currently legislation in Europe that foresees the elimination of internal combustion by 2035. If that is the case, we will only provide high-performance fully electric engines. I do not want to set a specific date or a strategic direction because from this point of view we are completely flexible. It’s important to have an open mind when it comes to technology.”