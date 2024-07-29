From the track to the road, but also from the road to the track. In the future of Mercedes AMG performance is synonymous with motorsport but also with road performance, which is why the sports division of the star brand intends to deepen this approach of interchangeability of skills between these two areas. And this is also why Mercedes-AMG has founded a new subsidiary called “Affalterbach Racing GmbH“.

From the track to the road

The star carmaker has announced that in future the new company will be responsible for all conceptual and technical motorsport activities of AMG, including the development of the new Mercedes-AMG GT3. “Motorsport is firmly anchored in the DNA of Mercedes-AMG – the company says – These genes and the corresponding expertise pass through all sectors and development departments. This expertise will be complemented by the specialist knowledge of Affalterbach Racing GmbH and applied in a targeted manner to the conception and development of future projects.”

The new strategy of Mercedes-AMG

What does this mean in concrete terms? Mercedes-AMG itself explains: in this way, it is possible to create synergy effects with the various development areas of the road vehicles of the brand’s sports division in the shortest possible time. Not only that: in fact, a even more in-depth technological exchange in both directions. It is no coincidence that Affalterbach Racing GmbH itself will be based in Affalterbach, just like AMG, and will work closely with the Mercedes-AMG Motorsport team.