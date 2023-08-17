The Mercedes-AMG SL63 Big Sur is not an update from Apple, although the price will undoubtedly be very high.

AMG and Porsche seem to be somewhat involved in a fierce battle. Both South German prestige brands are quite in each other’s waters. The Mercedes-AMG GT 4 Door Coupé is of course a direct competitor for the Porsche Panamera and crossovers from Porsche then compete with Mercedes’ AMG variants. And keep the Mercedes SL with the older youth away from a 911.

As you know, Porsche is an expert at selling options. They have a great configurator where you spend hours during your working hours putting together your ideal 911. Something we all do too. Especially in terms of colors you can not have fun. Where you used to impress by drifting on the curbs at Wipperman with a 911 GT2, nowadays you do that by showing which color you have ordered.

Mercedes-AMG SL63 Big Sur

Well, Mercedes-AMG can do that too. Co-worker @machielvdd came up with some cool options a while ago that Mercedes Manufaktur (which used to be Designo) has on offer for you. Now they have gone their own way at Manufaktur with the Mercedes-AMG SL63 Big Sur. Big Sur is an area in California in addition to the Mac OS operating system.

The color combination is very special. The paint color is Manufaktur Orange Flame Metallic. Instead of a package that blackens everything (like the JA21 promo films), it has been chosen AMG Exterior Chrome Package! The rims are unfortunately not aluminum, but black. Although it doesn’t look bad in this case. This is partly due to the silver rim on the rim, which gives you a clearer separation between the tire and rim and thus gives you a better idea of ​​the diameter of the rim.

Interior

The interior is very daring, but it seems to work. There has been chosen for Mystical Red nappa leather upholstery with black nappa leather trim for the dashboard. The stitching is done manually (wow!) and in the color: orange! We wouldn’t make the combination of dark red with orange ourselves, but the end result looks great!

Of course, the necessary MANUFAKTUR logos have been sprinkled (Germans sometimes like to write things in capital letters). Also special is the orange finish in the interior for the center console, moldings and door panels. Very bold and somewhere it is. In any case, it is different from the standard black with carbon inlay that everyone seems to order.

Standard

Technically, the Mercedes-AMG SL63 Big Sur is no different, but you do get a lot of hardware as standard, such as level control at the front, the AMG Dynamic Plus package and the AMG Active Ride Control. Under the hood is the well-known M177, a 4.0 V8 with twin turbos that delivers 557 hp and 800 Nm in this specific case.

Switching is done via the 9G-Tronic automatic transmission and 4Matic is always present. You can hit 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds and the top speed is 300 km/h. limited. Wondering if you can still enjoy the Burmester sound system with the roof open, which is standard.

Check out some below @wouter of the SL63 AMG will find:

