Someone has looked a little further than the standard catalog of the Mercedes-AMG SL and came up with this cool color.

We are not going to cite all the examples here of manufacturers who go a step further in terms of personalization. In fact, we’ll leave even the background of the new Mercedes ‘Manufaktur’ label to the previous article about Manufaktur. Now it’s time to see what people are mainly doing with Mercedes’ new personalization options.

Mercedes-AMG SL in flashy color

For example, we find a brand new Mercedes-AMG SL on Marktplaats in a cool non-standard color. To be fair, we have no idea what Mercedes calls this shade of brown. But it seems to us that you stand out a bit more with this than a standard SL.

Options

In any case, several cups of espresso went over the table while putting this Mercedes-AMG SL together. Maybe that’s why the color was chosen. The Premium Plus package and an AMG Carbon package have also been chosen. The 21-inch black rims are certainly not standard and the knoeperts of brake calipers and brake discs are part of the AMG ceramic brakes package. Dinamica roof cladding from Manufaktur was also chosen. The car is also full of AMG circuit play. To prove once again that the new SL is no longer the boulevard cruiser for elderly gentlemen.

SL63

This is also proven by the fact that this Mercedes-AMG SL is the SL63. This version of the AMG Biturbo V8 delivers 585 horsepower and shoots to 100 in 3.6 seconds. That’s not for the cat. So it is a convertible with a fabric hood, which is also different from the predecessors. At least up to and including the R230.

To buy

Given the age of the Mercedes-AMG SL, it will not surprise you that this is as good as a new car. So those options come with a price. A big one: this SL63 with a cool color costs 309,800 euros. Well, for that money it is actually more fun to browse the Designo options together with a Mercedes seller. Anyway, this brown can be bought on Marktplaats.

