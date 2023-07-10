.flaticon.flaticon-piston:before, .flaticon-timing-belt:before, .flaticon-tachometer:before, .flaticon-autolift:before { font-size: 44px; color:#333; text-align: center; display: block; width:100px; } .icons-main-number{ font-size: 24px; }

} p:empty, p:empty:before { line-height:0px; margin:0; padding:0; font-size:0 !important; }

[class^=”flaticon-“]:before, [class*=” flaticon-“]:before, [class^=”flaticon-“]:after, [class*=” flaticon-“]:after { font-family: Flaticon; font-style: normal; text-align: center; display: block; width: 100%; font-size: 50px; color:#29abef; margin-left:0px; }

Mercedes-AMG presented the limited edition for the Italian market, which marks the debut of the new one 55 AMG engine on board the SLpushed by V8 4.0 with 476 HP.

Mercedes-AMG SL55 Tribute Edition

The SL 55 Tribute Edition is a special car produced in just 55 specimens as a tribute to the first generation of SL family. The Tribute Edition is thus inspired by the legendary 300 SL from 1952 with chromatic references and is characterized by contents Manufaktur.

Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Tribute Edition in Silver High-Tech Magno livery

It is available in two different colors, Great High-Tech Silver And Côte d’Azur Bluewith interior in nappa leather Blue Yacht and Rosso Classic, taking up the most popular color combinations for the 300 SL, both in the version “Gullwing” That “Roadsters”.

SL 55 Tribute Edition Blue Côte d’Azur SL 55 Tribute Edition Blue French Riviera rear SL 55 Tribute Edition Blue Côte d’Azur side SL 55 Tribute Edition Blue Yacht nappa leather SL 55 Tribute Edition Silver High-Tech Magno rear SL 55 Tribute Edition Silver High-Tech Magno SL 55 Tribute Edition Silver High-Tech Magno side SL 55 Tribute Edition Red Classic nappa leather Initials badge SL 55

Mercedes-AMG SL 55 price

The Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Tribute Edition, as well as introducing the engine to the Italian range of the SL V8 4.0 with 476 HPrepresents a new and exclusive “instant classic”, intended for sports car collectors of all the world. Considering the uniqueness of the model, the price is expected to well exceed 200,000 euros.

Photo Mercedes-AMG SL 55

Read also,

👉 Mercedes-AMG SL features and price

👉 SL price list 👉 Used ads SL AMG 55

If you are passionate about sports cars, we advise you not to miss thelatest issue of ELABORARE magazine (ORDER ONLINE) whose back issues you can find conveniently on the SHOP

👉 Tested car search

👉 Research technical topics

Elaborare magazine has been the bible for sports and racing car enthusiasts since 1996

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK