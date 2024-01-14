Clearly, for AMG buyers, the only correct answer in any debate is always 'more power'. Well, we have disappointing news for these people. The finest SL is the least powerful. It is in itself quite special that nowadays there is no SL that is not an AMG. The power division was given responsibility for developing the entire car and it shares its aluminum base structure, suspension and a number of other components with the upcoming AMG GT. So, you can safely say, it is intended as a sports car.

In addition, as you undoubtedly know, the letters SL stand for Sport Leicht. But that is also where things go wrong with this generation: the top model, the SL 63 with V8, weighs just two tons. You can no longer call that light in any way. This Mercedes-AMG SL 43 weighs a few hundred kilos less, and that also means that it doesn't need a lot of heavy stuff to keep all that weight under control.

Some more differences between the V8 and the four-cylinder

The 63 has four-wheel drive, four-wheel steering, an active anti-roll system and an active limited slip differential. The 43 doesn't have any of that. The result is that it goes a lot smoother through corners and that the steering feels much more natural, simply because the entire system can be kept simpler and does not have to fight against so much mass that wants to go straight.

The handling is also more natural, more consistent. He is not soft or heaving, but disciplined without being rigid. Compared to the V8, it simply relies on the lower mass of its engine for its agility. Which brings us to the controversial point of this car: that engine. After all, it is only a four-cylinder.

At first glance, this is a bitter pill that is difficult to swallow, especially when you realize that you will not get this car if you come to the dealer with less than 172,655 euros (in Belgium you must bring at least 132,495 euros). But it's not just any hot hatch engine, even though AMG makes the craziest hot hatch money can buy.

The small engine gets help from Formula 1

The four-cylinder of the Mercedes-AMG SL 43 adopts a form of the MGU-H turbo technology that the brand also uses in its F1 cars. To this end, an electric motor is placed in the shaft of the turbo. This ensures that the inlet compressor wheel can already be driven at low speeds, before the turbine has been heated up by the exhaust gases. This effectively kills any turbo lag.

The sprint to 100 km/h is, well, fine, but much better is the powerful, lag-free midrange. The rounds are also built up wonderfully easily. There are engines that sound more charismatic, especially that of the arch-enemy 911, but you certainly shouldn't think that the 43 is an SL ruined by its home-garden engine.

The SL 43 drives most comfortably with the roof down

As a GT, it suffers from rolling noise and some wind noise at the top of the A-pillars. Open, it makes more of an impression, even at highway speeds (as long as you roll up the windows). And the volcanic heat from the seats and steering wheel, plus the Air-scarf system that lovingly blows warm air against your neck, is particularly pleasant.

Yes, the SL was a supercar when it was introduced in 1952. Now it works especially well as a GT, and if you don't need bombastic noise or drag racing performance, this version is the most harmonious of the bunch.

Specifications of the Mercedes-AMG SL 43 (2024)

Engine

1,991 cc

four-cylinder turbo

381 hp @ 6,750 rpm

480 Nm @ 3,000 rpm

Drive

rear wheels

9v automatic

Performance

0-100 km/h 4.9 s

top speed 275 km/h

Consumption (average)

8.9 l/100 km

202g/km CO2

Dimensions

4,705×1,915x

1,359 mm (lxwxh)

2,700 mm (wheelbase)

1,710 kg

70 l (petrol)

213 l (luggage)

Prices

€172,655 (NL)

€132,495 (NL)