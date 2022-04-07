.flaticon.flaticon-piston: before, .flaticon-timing-belt: before, .flaticon-tachometer: before, .flaticon-autolift: before {font-size: 44px; color: # 333; text-align: center; display: block; width: 100px; } .icons-main-number {font-size: 24px; }

A turbocharger electric type exhaust gas taken directly from the Formula 1 arrives for the first time in a production car. From the track to the road, the new one Mercedes-AMG SL 43 in fact it is fitted with a petrol engine a four cylinders with electric turbo derived from that of the Power Unit of F1.

The new 2 + 2 seater roadster sports car can also count on a power of 381 PS and on technology mild-hybrid to lower consumption and CO2 emissions.

Mercedes-AMG SL 43 features turbo F1

The system used on the Mercedes-AMG SL 43 is a direct derivation of the one used successfully for many years by the team of Formula 1 Mercedes-AMG Petronas.

Mercedes-AMG SL 43 Roadster on the road

The new form of supercharging guarantees particularly response times quick along the entire regimen range, thus offering a feeling of driving even sportier and at the same time increasing efficiency. The exhaust gas turbocharger is powered by the 48 V on-board networkwhich also provides energy to the alternator-starter with belt drive (RSG).

Mercedes-AMG SL 43 Roadster with turbo derived from the F1 Power Unit

The turbo also reaches speeds of 170,000 rpmallowing a very high air flow.

Mercedes-AMG SL 43, engine power and performance

The Mercedes-AMG SL 43 is thus able to deliver a power of 280 kW (381 HP) at 6,750 rpm and to develop a maximum torque of 480 Nm, available between 3,250 rpm and 5,000 rpm. Added to this, in certain driving situations and for a short time, the effect boost of the RSG which provides further 10 kW (14 HP). The new basic model of the SL range also boasts a rich standard equipment, while the numerous options that increase comfort and safety offer multiple possibilities for customization.

Engine compartment M139 Mercedes-AMG SL 43 Roadster

The running performance is worthy of the SL: the SL 43’s sprint from 0 to 100 km / h only takes 4.9 secondsthe maximum speed is 275 km / h. In addition to the performance offered, the base model also stands out for its relatively low fuel consumption and emissions.

The 2.0-liter four-cylinder named M139which without electric exhaust turbocharger has been used for some time with transverse mounting in the compact models of Mercedes-AMG, in the SL 43 is positioned in the direction longitudinal. Always traction in the basic model rear of the SL series this engine is combined for the first time with the AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9-speed gearbox (MCT = Multi-Clutch Transmission).

Mercedes-AMG SL 43 Roadster on the road

The torque converter it is replaced by an oil bath clutch, which saves weight and, thanks to the lower mass inertia, optimizes the response time to the accelerator commands, especially in jerks and load variations.

Mercedes-AMG SL 43 how it changes

The exterior design of the SL 43 differs from that of the two a eight cylinders for individual details, such as the different apron front and rear or twin tailpipe trims which are round rather than rectangular. The roadster is fitted as standard 19-inch light alloy wheels.

The front of the SL 43 Roadster which differs in some elements from the V8 model

The same wheels provided for the eight-cylinder models are available on request: light alloy rims with optimized aerodynamics with a diameter of 20 or 21 incheswhich reduce aerodynamic drag thanks to low turbulence.

The interior of the Mercedes-AMG SL 43 Roadster

Particularly sophisticated are the 20-inch wheels with aerodynamic rings in synthetic materialwhich also contribute to lower weight.

Photo Mercedes-AMG SL 43 Roadster

