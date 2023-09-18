The 802 hp Mercedes-AMG S63 can prove in the test whether it is indeed the best car in the world.

Mercedes-Benz and “house tuner” AMG have a reputation to uphold. The S-class has been setting the benchmarks in the class since the arrival of the first generation in 1972. Now I certainly don’t want to dismiss the Audi A8 and BMW 7-series (Jaguar itself already defeated the XJ), but neither of the two German competitors has an ultimate performance model. Audi does not bring an RS8 and BMW never fails to bring an M7. There is possible competition from the Porsche Panamera Turbo S e-hybrid (sportier) and the Bentley Flying Spur (more leather, wool and wood). But at the end of this test we will probably come to the conclusion that the Mercedes-AMG S63 is the best of them all.

Plug-in hybrid for performance

We already know the drivetrain from the outgoing AMG GT 63 SE Performance, it is a great piece of technology. And I’m not just talking about the weight, but also all the innovations Mercedes-AMG has crammed into it.

Compared to the AMG GT, the S63 E Performance received a considerably larger battery. The AMG high-performance battery (HPB) goes by the name HPB 150 and has directly cooled battery cells that together have a capacity of 13.1 kWh. To maintain the optimal operating temperature of 45 °C, the 400V AMG battery has direct cooling. Thirty liters of high-tech coolant flows around all 1,200 cells and, yes, it is electrically non-conductive. You can drive completely electrically, but after 33 km the battery will be empty. Charging is only possible via the 3.7 kW on-board charger, so it will last you about 4 hours.

P3 hybrid

To kill you further with some technical terms: the S63 AMG is a P3 hybrid. The 190 hp electric motor is placed at the rear axle, where it is integrated into a compact Electric Drive Unit (EDU) together with an electrically switched two-speed transmission and the electronically controlled rear differential. As if you were buying audio mini sets again, with three functions in one housing.

The big advantage of this design of the Electric Drive Unit is the fact that the nine-speed transmission, which is linked to the V8 engine, is, as it were, bypassed. This means that electric assistance can be provided with maximum torque over the entire speed range. The result: a system torque of 1,430 Nm. An insane amount.

A new level of performance

The electric motor delivers a modest 190 hp and 320Nm, which is sufficient to propel the S63 AMG at a modest pace. In the front is the well-known and oh-so-tasty biturbo 4.0 liter V8 engine. The block has a hot-V layout, which means that the turbos are not placed on the outside next to the cylinder banks, but inside. It makes the V8 more compact and ensures that the turbos spool up faster. A belt-driven starter alternator (RSG) is integrated into the 400V on-board network.

The four-liter eight-cylinder produces 612 hp between 5,500 and 6,500 rpm. The maximum torque of 900 Nm is available between 2,500 and 4,500 rpm. Even without electrical support, you can hardly complain about these kinds of figures, but the electropower adds even more.

We already knew the result from its GT brother, but oh-my-god, how nice it drives. Very occasionally there is a hiccup in the interplay between electric motor and V8, very occasionally the gearbox still has to shift gears. But otherwise, this powertrain offers the best of both worlds: the instant speed of long-lasting EVs and the experience of combustion engines. Rarely have I enjoyed it as much as during the test of the Mercedes-AMG S63.

802 hp for the S63 AMG

Another small technical detail: the AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G transmission (MCT = Multi-Clutch Transmission) has a wet starter clutch instead of a somewhat sideways torque converter. Due to the special construction as a P3-Hybrid, the sum of 900 Nm of V8 torque and 320 Nm of electric torque is not correct. It is more, a total of 1,420 Nm of system torque is available.

The total power is a simple sum: the S63 AMG e-power has a total of 802 hp. Even in the 2,595 kg S63 AMG, this ensures exceptional performance. The sprint to 100 takes 3.3 seconds, to beat that you will have to bring something really big from Maranello or Zuffenhausen. The top speed is limited to 250 km/h or optionally to 290 km/h, still quite modest.

Two gearboxes, one drive shaft

Sorry for the reference to that video, you bastard. However, it is these kinds of technical details that make the Mercedes-AMG S63 the best car in the world. In addition to the nine-speed automatic transmission that is linked to the V8, there is a second gearbox. Electric motors are fantastic because they deliver maximum torque from 0 rpm, but they do lose power at the top. That is why an electric actuator switches on second gear at 140 km/h at the latest, which corresponds to the maximum speed of the electric motor of 13,500 rpm. And that is a second gearbox.

The permanently excited synchronous motor (PSM) is equipped with a hollow rotor of permanent magnets and can thus be mounted around the output shaft to the left rear wheel. Fortunately, you had remembered that the P3-Hybrid also includes a limited slip differential, so the electric drive power can also be sent to the right rear wheel. And now that we’re on the subject: also to the front wheels via the cardan shaft that runs forward under the car.

Comfort or fun

To get out of the eternal dilemma, Mercedes-AMG is using even more technology. Of course there is adaptive air suspension, but also active engine mounts for the first time in the S-Class. For optimal comfort, a soft attachment of the drivetrain is necessary, but you guessed it. Hanging a chunk of metal nice and flexible is less good for the dynamic qualities of a car. The engine mounts of the S63 AMG can continuously adjust the stiffness to the driving conditions. Sensors detect the driving situation and the resulting vibration behavior of the engine and adjust the hardness accordingly.

The S63 AMG also has active roll stabilization (AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL) as standard. Instead of using conventional, rigid stabilizer bars, the stabilizer bars on the front and rear axles are divided into two parts. In the middle is an electromechanical actuator in which a three-stage planetary gear is integrated. When the road surface is uneven or when driving slowly, the actuator actively separates the stabilizer halves, which increases driving comfort. During dynamic driving, for example on a winding road, the halves merge and are tightened against each other.

There is nothing wrong with the comfort, especially with the First-Class rear compartment and the multicontour seats for four passengers. The sublime MB-UX also contributes and the Burmester High-End 4D surround system is truly brilliant. Or details such as the belt connections, which light up red. Not necessary, but useful.

But is the S63 also fun?

Set AMG DYNAMIC SELECT to Sport or Sport+ and something magical happens. Instead of a 2.6 ton heavy and 5.35 m long limousine, you seem to be on the road with something else. The S63 AMG shrinks around you. As long as it is dry, you will not really be bothered by the weight of the S63.

The AMG Performance 4MATIC+ is fully variable, but in practice it sends enough power to the rear. There is no drift mode like with the E63S (and may be a bit redundant), but if you push the S63, the rear is pushed outwards nicely. With a little provocation, the rear is also willing to take a step aside. The S63 is not only fast, but also surprisingly fun.

Disadvantages Mercedes-AMG S63

As Mercedes-Benz itself so beautifully puts it: “However, the emphasis of the powertrain is less on the electric range and more on delivering the best performance in its segment”. You will not use the S63 for an electric commute to the office. If you want to be strict, the S63 should not actually get the BPM benefits that come with low CO2 emissions.

The trunk is smaller than that of an A-class hatchback. This is perhaps the only real disadvantage. Every S-class is a brilliant travel car, but stick to summer clothes. The space for suitcases is 305 liters, just over half of what a regular S-class has. Moreover, the charging cable also has to be somewhere.

The S63 AMG has rear-axle steering as standard, but the maximum steering angle is only 2.5°. So a lot of space is still needed when turning the street.

Price and conclusion Mercedes-AMG S63 test

Surprisingly beneficial, that’s what you would like to hear, but that’s not the message. Mercedes-AMG asks a lot of money for the S63 E Performance Long, but it is still a good deal. The S65 AMG of yesteryear, equipped with the thirsty V12, is much less fast, but was still more expensive than this plug-in hybrid S63 AMG.

A bare Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance Long costs 236,170 euros. The test copy was 294,727.95 euros. The 26 grand Business Class package, ceramic brakes, carbon trim parts, infotainment upgrades and 21-inch rims, among other things, drive the price up considerably.

A Rolls-Royce is more comfortable when you drive quietly, a Porsche Panamera is (sometimes) sharper. But neither combines the best of both worlds so well. Both do not have the gigantic screen that MB-UX offers, nor the augmented reality options or the extensive heads-up display. In short: the Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance is truly the best car in the world.

