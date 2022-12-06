More than 800 hp in an S-class. This is the Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance.

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 SE Performance driving test was already a crazy device. But it doesn’t stop there. The ladies and gentlemen from Affalterbach are planning to release a series of models under the name E Performance. The next step is the S-class.

The 4.0-liter V8 with two turbochargers is coupled in this powertrain to an electric motor on the front and rear axles. This brings the system power to 802 hp and 1,450 Nm of torque. Insane numbers, of course, for such a luxury limo. Thanks to a 13.1 kWh battery pack, you can theoretically also drive 33 kilometers fully electrically.

3.3s to 100

The Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance is the fastest S-class to date. The huge colossus accelerates to 100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds. The top speed is optionally 290 km/h, standard 250 km/h. You can recognize the E Performance by its nose, among other things. It is the first time that Mercedes-AMG has put the Panamericana grill on the S-class.

Standard on every Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance includes the AMG RIDE CONTROL+ suspension, a co-steering rear axle and active roll stabilization. All the luxury of an S-class in combination with maximum performance. That is what this new model should represent.

7 driving modes

There are no less than seven riding modes to choose from. We list them. Electric, Comfort, Battery Hold, Sport, Sport+, Slippery and Individual. It pretty much speaks for itself. From a comfortable sleigh to a limo with very sporty ambitions. In practice it will never get too hardcore. After all, we are talking about a Mercedes S-class. However, you can count on this being the king of the autobahn. Both BMW M and Audi RS currently have no answer to AMG’s violence.

Price and availability

At the time of writing, it is not yet known what the Dutch price will be and what the availability will be. Due to the hybrid powertrain, the price tag can be quite favorable, given the horsepower you get.

