As the first model in the strictly limited Mercedes-Benz Mythos series, the Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed ​​celebrated its world premiere at the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The uncompromising realization of a completely open two-seater high-performance car, without a roof nor windshield, it is a tribute to racing and offers an unforgettable driving experience.

With its exciting racing car design, innovative materials and modern technology, this exclusive limited series consists of 250 examples.

Its design is characterized by the combination of a low silhouette, a long hood and a very low front end with a distinctive shark nose. With its large air intake, the AMG initials and a dark chrome Mercedes star on the front, the front is reminiscent of the Mercedes-AMG ONE.

Additionally, the car features an aerodynamically optimized hood. The exhaustive precision work of the aerodynamics team is also evident in the small, partially transparent deflectors on the front and sides of the car, which prevent turbulence from disturbing the driver and passenger. The carbon fiber aerodynamic elements, very defined and visible in the lower part of the car, contrast with the sensual and rounded shapes of the upper part. The trunk lid and rear diffuser are also aerodynamically optimized. Its design takes into account the absence of a roof.









The design of the 21-inch forged aluminum wheels is characterized by carbon fiber covers on the front and rear axles. The rear covers are fully closed to reduce the

air resistance. The front covers are open to optimize front axle airflow and brake cooling. The front mounts 275/35 R 21 tires on 9.5 J x 21-inch wheels; The rear uses 305/30 R 21 tires on 11.0 J x 21-inch wheels.

The precision work of the design team can also be seen in the side sill trims with aerodynamic appliqués. The muscular shoulders over the wide-track rear wheels blend into the elegant boot lid and wide rear apron.

Inspired by F1

Another highlight is the HALO system, which the car uses instead of the conventional A-pillar. This element is inspired by the premier class of motorsport and has been part of all Formula 1 vehicles since 2018. It protects the driver’s head in the event of an accident. The safety system of the Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed ​​consists of a robust tubular steel support. The forked safety element is firmly attached to the car frame structure. The aerodynamically optimized component protects both passengers and branches behind the vehicle occupants. The rollover protection system also includes two rigid roll bars hidden under the aerodynamic fins. These components are also part of the frame structure. As an interesting detail, the HALO is illuminated indirectly at the bottom by narrow LED strips, taking ambient lighting to a new level.

There are also two aerodynamically optimized hulls, designed and manufactured specifically for the Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed. They are the color of the car and have an intercom communication system. Helmets allow the driver and passenger to communicate clearly, even at high speeds. As an additional feature, smartphones can be paired with the intercom system, allowing the driver and passenger to talk on the phone and listen to music through the helmet speakers.

Many other elements are also a tribute to motorsports. The two blades behind the seats bear the AMG emblem and are reminiscent of legendary racing cars such as the 300 SLR, the car that Stirling Moss and Denis Jenkinson drove to victory in the 1955 Mille Miglia (a 1,000-mile race) in Italy. The PureSpeed ​​comes in an exclusive Silver Arrow finish in mystic silver mango.

The optional Automotive Styling Package offers finishes ranging from Le Mans Red to Graphite Gray with a black AMG drawing. The latter is a tribute to the color of the Mercedes that won the Targa Florio race in Sicily exactly 100 years ago. The car was finished in red, a color then only used by Italian manufacturers. In contrast, German racing cars were traditionally white. The red finish was intended to prevent the tifosi of Italian motorsport from trying to hinder the German car.

The new Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed



FP





The plan worked: with Christian Werner at the wheel, the 2-liter Mercedes with the number 10 was the first to cross the finish line. To commemorate this victory 100 years ago, the racing style package includes a “10” on the front wing.

Classic two-tone

With its classic two-tone color and the crystal white/black equipment concept, the interior adds additional highlights. The AMG Performance seats with special leather upholstery and exclusive decorative stitching offer optimal lateral support as well as an exclusive look. Its design of fluid lines is inspired by the air that flows around the car. Heated multicontour seats increase the level of comfort. The area behind the seats incorporates carbon fiber. The leather pads integrated into the backrest continue the flowing lines of the seats, while the AMG deep-pile floor mats correspond to the colour, pattern and decorative stitching of the seats. The door sills are also covered in leather. The AMG Performance steering wheel systematically continues the two-tone concept of the interior.

Another highlight of the interior is the custom analog clock designed by IWC Schaffhausen. It is located in the center of the dashboard in a gloss black teardrop-shaped casing on a visible carbon fiber base. The base of the watch features a sophisticated design that makes the watch appear to float. The premium stopwatch has a specific PureSpeed ​​dial with AMG diamonds. For optimal visibility, the dial illuminates at dusk and in the dark. The characteristic bezel underlines the visual affinity with IWC’s legendary Ingenieur Collection. The Burmester High-End 3D surround sound system with 15 speakers and 1,170 watts of system power provides an authentic sound experience similar to that of an outdoor summer festival. A badge on the center console indicates that the model is part of the strictly limited Mythos series, marked “1 of 250”.

The new Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed



FP





To protect the car from inclement weather, such as rain or storms, when parked, a weather protection cover is offered as standard. It extends over the interior, including the HALO, and is attached to the wheel arches in the traditional way. Each customer also receives a custom-made PureSpeed-specific AMG interior cover. With a breathable outer skin made of tear-resistant synthetic fibers and an anti-static flannel inner fabric, it protects the car from dust and scratches in the garage.

AMG 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine

The 4.0-liter AMG V8 biturbo engine with 430 kW (585 hp) maximum power and 800 Nm of maximum torque provides dynamic propulsion and excellent driving performance. Combined with the special design concept of the PureSpeed, it creates an exceptionally exciting driving experience, because the radically open design makes even the lowest speeds feel subjectively much faster. But the objective figures are also impressive: the car goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds, with a top speed of 315 km/h. In addition, the legendary sound of the AMG V8 engine is heard even more directly in the PureSpeed.

The AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G combines an emotional shifting experience with extremely short shift times. A wet starter clutch replaces the torque converter. It reduces the weight of the car and, thanks to its lower mass inertia, optimizes the response to accelerator commands, especially during acceleration and load changes.

The new Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed



FP





The PureSpeed ​​is equipped with AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive. This intelligent system combines the advantages of different drive concepts: The fully variable torque distribution between the front and rear axles guarantees optimal traction at the physical limit, as well as high driving stability and safety in all conditions.

Suspension and brakes

The innovative AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL suspension with semi-active hydraulic roll stabilization enables optimal contact with the road. Instead of conventional mechanical lateral stabilizers, the system uses active hydraulic elements that compensate for roll movements in fractions of a second. The system enables optimal steering and load shifting behavior with typical AMG behavior, including dynamism, precision and driver response. At the same time, it increases driving comfort when driving in a straight line and when overcoming bumps. The wide-track rear axle increases agility, which is especially noticeable on winding roads.

The standard AMG high-performance ceramic composite braking system guarantees excellent deceleration values ​​and precise control. It impresses with short braking distances, responsive response and great stability, even under extreme loads. The 6-piston fixed brake calipers at the front and 1-piston floating rear brake calipers are black with white AMG logos.