New record on the Monza circuit for a production car. On the top step of the podium the Mercedes-AMG Onewhich thanks to its 1.6-litre V6 and four electric motors for a total of 1,049 HP of power in “Race Plus” mode managed to close the lap in 1:43.902 seconds.

The details of the record

At the wheel of the star-studded hypercar, of which a total of 275 will be built, the AMG ambassador and racing driver Maro Engelto whom we also owe the previous record set at the end of last year on the Nürburgring track, always with the same car.

Obviously the Mercedes-AMG One it is not as fast as the F1 car from which it borrows the engine and with which, in 2020, Lewis Hamilton covered the same circuit in 1:18.89 seconds.

Ferrari joke

Previous records at Monza by production automobiles were first set by The Ferrariwith a time of 1:59.00, and then from one Nissan GT-R R35 modified, with 1:52.59. Both were pulverized by Mercedes, which respectively finished the lap 16 and 9 seconds behind its rivals.