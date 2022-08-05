Mercedes-AMG One is ready to chase the record at the Nurburgring. A prototype of the limited-series hybrid hypercar has been spotted on the famous German circuit, a clear sign that the German carmaker is preparing to seek the assault on the speed record in Green Hell. The evolution of this car has been particularly troubled, with some years of delay in the presentation of this model compared to the initial time schedule established by the Star. In the video released online it can be seen Mercedes-AMG One on the asphalt of the Nordschleife also offering an interesting chance to feel the electrified powertrain derived from the Formula 1 of this racing car.

Mercedes-AMG One is indeed equipped with a centrally mounted 1.6-liter turbocharged V6 engine which runs at 11,000 rpm and is derived from the single-seater that the Mercedes team used in the Formula 1 championship a few seasons ago. The six-cylinder alone is capable of delivering 566hp and is mated to an electric motor on the crankshaft with 161hp, an all-electric unit integrated into the turbocharger with 121hp and two EV power units on the front axle which together offer a combined power of 322 hp. The overall delivery of this hybrid powertrain therefore stands at 1,049 hp. Mercedes did not provide information on downforce, in the video at the Nurburgring you can see how the hypercar tackles some curves with great ease, with high speeds showing excellent balance.

We do not know if Mercedes-AMG One will be able or not to break the speed record for a production car in Green Hell but given and considered that the current record of 6: 38.835 it is held by a Manthey Racing Porsche 911 GT2 RS with “only” 690 HP it is possible that the German brand’s racing car is able to break it. However, there are also difficulties in tackling this type of circuit to chase the record: Koenigsegg, for example, is well aware that in 2016 he saw one of the One: 1 units destroyed on the German circuit while trying to break the record.