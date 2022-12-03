The development of Mercedes AMG One has already been troubled than expected, with the work carried out by the Star’s engineering team in collaboration with the technicians of the Formula 1 team which in the end nevertheless led to the desired result: the new hypercar of the German brand is a real monster, a homologated F1 which is setting record after record right on the circuits where the world championship of the most famous single-seaters in the world is raced. To celebrate these records, Mercedes has released a video in which the AMG One breaks the lap record on various historic tracks, starting with the Nurburgring.

The hybrid racing car from the Stella achieved a lap time of 1:56.096, a record that is 16 seconds faster than the production car that stopped the clock after the One. It is the 992 Porsche 911 GT3 with a time of 2:12.140. The second record was established at Red Bull Ring in Austria, which currently hosts Formula 1 races (the last one at the Nordschleife was in 2020). On this track, the Mercedes AMG One was able to set a record lap time of 1:26.846, beating the BAC Mono R, which was 6 seconds slower, at 1:32.960. The last track Mercedes took the car to before the Nordschleife was another circuit in Germany: the Hockenheimringwhich hosted the German Grand Prix until 2020. Mercedes was able to achieve a time of 1:38.563 with the One, which not only took the lap record for a production car, beating McLaren Senna and his time of 1:40.790, by over 2 seconds.

Three records that are a real test of strength for One. On the other hand, its numbers further confirm its ability to be a unique car in the world. The Mercedes-AMG One It has a mid-mounted 1.6-litre V6 engine derived from Formula 1. It produces 566 horsepower, but working together with four other electric motors (one integrated in the turbocharger, another mounted on the crankshaft and the other two on the front wheels) reaches a total output of 1,048 horsepower. In terms of performance, the hypercar can reach 100 km/h from zero in just 2.9 seconds, with a top speed of 352 km/h and an electric range of 18.1 km.