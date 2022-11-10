The suboptimal track conditions did not prevent Mercedes-AMG One to break the previous record for standard cars approved for road circulation by no less than 8 seconds on the iconic Nurburgring track. At the wheel of the high-performance super sports car of the Stella car manufacturer Maro Engel, driver and ambassador of the AMG brand, which took to the track for the last attempt of the day and set a new lap time record of 20.832 kilometers. 6: 35.183 minutes.

“It really was an unforgettable experience. I didn’t expect that we would be able to set such a lap time under these track conditions. In some crucial areas of the track, the track had not yet dried completely and was therefore treacherous. It was a really tough challenge – said Maro Engel after completing the record lap – We tried to find the optimal setup strategy during preliminary tests. How Lewis Hamilton and George Russell on their race weekends, I too had to use the electric power of the hybrid drive in the best possible way. It’s not easy, especially with such a long track ”. To take home the lap record, Mercedes decided to take two examples of the AMG One to the German circuit: both vehicles were inspected and documented by TÜV Rheinland to ensure they were in series production, with a notary confirming this. the conditions and the correct execution of the record runs.

The AMG One that achieved the record had the same specifications as the production super sports car, which means that under the bonnet the powertrain consisting of a combustion engine and four electric motors was confirmed, for a total of 1,063 hp of total power and a top speed of 352 km / h. “The DRS function also had to be used optimally – concluded Engel – But this is also a true Formula 1 feeling. I am really grateful for this opportunity and for the trust placed in me. It was definitely something very special drive this incredible car on the Ring ”.