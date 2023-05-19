This Mercedes-AMG One can go.

The Mercedes-AMG One is a sloppy 2.5 million euro hypercar with the engine of Lewis Hamilton’s Formula 1 car. The brand only produces 275 copies there. All by hand. At least minus one, because this copy is no more.

On the M6 ​​near Stafforshire, this Mercedes-AMG One was moved from point A to point B on a trailer. Then suddenly “sun big fireball juuh” and what remains is a charred frame and a pile of ashes.

The fire seems to have started in the hybrid engine and Mercedes is investigating. The engine was turned off and the car was on a trailer. The cause of the fire is not yet known at this time.

In better times (don’t read on fire) a Mercedes-AMG One looks like the picture above. The car in the picture comes from Germany and is not the charred one from England.

The hypercar can hit 200 km/h in just seven seconds. The sprint to 100 is completed in 2.9 seconds. The top speed is 352 km/h.

Assembly of the 1.6-litre V6 turbo and four electric motors takes place at the Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains in Brixworth. The same shop where Mercedes’ Formula 1 engines come to life. The final touches to the One are then put in Coventry.

The system power is 1,063 hp. Thanks to the 8.4 kWh battery, it is also possible to drive fully electrically for up to 18 kilometers. The One has four-wheel drive and comes with a seven-speed automatic transmission. This exclusive hypercar has a price tag of around 2.5 million euros.

Now do some research to find out what the cause is. If you have such a device yourself and are inspired by the millionaire who put his McLaren in his penthouse, think about it for a while. If the Mercedes-AMG One can just catch fire, you certainly don’t want it in your living room.

