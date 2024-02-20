The new one makes its debut in Italy Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ “Limited Edition”, a special series of the Stella sports car which can already be ordered starting from 84,030 euros. It is enough to give her a first glance to notice her, thanks to the combination of the exclusive “AMG green hell magno“, which appears for the first time on a compact car from the German brand, and the unique graphics characterized by yellow and black bands with the AMG emblem on the bonnet and the writing “A 45 S” on the doors.

Distinctive design

This new limited edition is equipped elsewhere with 19″ AMG forged wheels in matt black with seven-twin-spoke design, exclusive to this version. It's back in the news yellow in the role of contrasting color that accentuates the spokes of the rims: it is combined with the brake calipers of the AMG high-performance braking system, painted in high-gloss black and equipped with white AMG logos. Also worth mentioning are the unique fuel cap with the AMG logo and the projection of the AMG emblem onto the road when getting in and out of the vehicle.

Sporty interior

Inside the passenger compartment we find the AMG Performance seats upholstered in black with a combination of ARTICO synthetic leather and MICROCUT microfibre, enhanced with yellow decorative stitching and embroidery with the 45 S badge on the front headrests. The AMG Performance steering wheel in MICROCUT leather/microfibre with yellow decorative stitching and the aluminum trim elements with AMG motif and yellow AMG lettering combine with the AMG door sills which feature an AMG motif in black and the AMG logo illumination in yellow. AMG floor mats with 45 S lettering and decorative stitching in yellow complete the look of the interior.

Engine and pack

The external and internal standard equipment of the new Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ “Limited Edition” can be further enriched with the three specific packages Night AMG, AMG Night Package II and the AMG Aerodynamics Package. The beating heart of this new limited edition of the Star compact is a 2.0-litre AMG four-cylinder turbo engine, capable of delivering up to 421 HP of overall power, for a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 270 km/h.