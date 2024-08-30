Mercedes-AMG will be the client of the 90 million euro project announced by Pininfarina in recent days. The Cambiano atelier had kept the client under wraps but it was the sports division of the Star that came out in the open, explaining that the Italian brand was and will be involved in the PureSpeed ​​project, the exclusive car with a barchetta body that will be produced in just 250 units and will represent the first model of the Mythos program, designed to give life to collectors’ cars inspired by icons of the past.

The rigorous tests

As the Affalterbach-based brand itself explained, the vehicle is being tested on public roads in collaboration with project partner Pininfarina, with the Italian brand describing the guys as “renowned experts in small-scale specialist projects.” Mercedes-AMG has started the final phase in the development of the PureSpeed ​​​​after its world premiere as a concept car in Munich in May 2024. Prototypes of the limited-edition model are therefore undergoing an intensive test drive program, starting on various roads in northern Italy before moving to the high-speed test track in Nardò.

The Mercedes AMG PureSpeed ​​project

The design of the Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed ​​is radical, as it is a completely open two-seater high-performance car without a roof or windscreen – a tribute to motorsport. The test programme covers a total of more than 3,000 kilometres to prove the quality of the two-seater in real-world driving conditions while ensuring the functionality and interaction of all systems and components. Likewise, the body concept is evaluated from several perspectives, with the handling fine-tuned to ensure dynamic, high-speed driving on the test track too. One of the highlights of the two-seater is the Halo system, which replaces the traditional A-pillar. This element is derived directly from Formula 1 and, as in top-level motorsport, is also an aerodynamically optimised safety system for the Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed, consisting of a curved bar fixed to the vehicle body. Inspired by legendary racing cars, the Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed ​​will have a special red, graphite grey and black livery, inspired by the car that won the Targa Florio in 1924, driven by Christian Werner.