I think Mercedes-AMG and will.i.am. don't even present a very crazy idea with MBUX Sound Drive.

The big advantage of an electric car is that you can drive in silence. Great for a mobility solution, less great in an EV that should serve as a replacement for your sportier car with a combustion engine. Because the sound of a beautiful petrol engine cannot simply be replaced.

You see car brands trying everything. Hyundai comes up with all kinds of artificial engine sounds in the electric IONIQ 5 N. BMW has come up with complexly composed high-tech sounds with Hans Zimmer and this time it is Mercedes-AMG that has come up with something different with MBUX Sound Drive.

Noises during acceleration

Because fair is fair. Whether I'm in a Porsche Taycan or an electric BMW M Performance. All those fake sounds you can set to make the acceleration more exciting are bs. It's not pretty, it doesn't add anything to the experience and it's incredibly repetitive after a while. Then just silence on board.

Making music in your Mercedes

Mercedes-AMG has come up with something different with the introduction of MBUX Sound Drive. To be honest, I'm quite curious about this. The technology was developed in collaboration with artist and entrepreneur will.i.am. What is it? MBUX Sound Drive transforms your electric Mercedes-AMG into a musical instrument.

The silence of an EV disappears and you can make your own music with the accelerator pedal. The faster you accelerate, the differently the music responds. You compose your own track, as it were, during a car ride. I'm genuinely curious how this feels. Is this a gimmick that you never use again after three or four tries, or does it really add something to the driving experience? As a music lover it has my attention.

MBUX Sound Drive from Mercedes-AMG has been introduced at the CES technology fair in Las Vegas. Visitors to the fair can experience the technology during a test drive in a Mercedes-AMG EQE or EQE SUV.

The music on board the car comes to life using sensors and software. In addition to acceleration and braking, steering and recuperation also play a role. Mercedes will roll out MBUX Sound Drive in mid-2024 in Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Benz models equipped with the second generation of the MBUX infotainment system. The feature will be available via an over-the-air (OTA) update.

This article Mercedes-AMG has found the alternative to engine noise! first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#MercedesAMG #alternative #engine #noise